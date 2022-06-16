Advertisement
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
  • Abbott House
Government & Politics

Abinanti, Shimsky Tout Records in Democratic Primary Forum

• Bookmarks: 8

June 16, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti and Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky touted their government records during a Rivertowns League of Women Voters candidates forum last week.

The forum, held June 8 on Zoom, gave each of the candidates a chance to appeal to voters with a June 28 Democratic primary looming for the 92nd Assembly District seat that Abinanti has held for the last 12 years. Early voting begins on June 18.

Advertisement
  • Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry
  • LOOK Cinemas Dobbs Ferry

The primary is an all-or-nothing proposition for Abinanti to have a shot at reelection since he has no other ballot line to fall back on in November. Shimsky, who is term limited on the Board of Legislators following a 12-year run that ends this year, has secured the Working Families Party line. Republican Carlo Valente of Hawthorne awaits the winner of the Democratic primary.

“To be an effective public official you have to understand the community, you have to be part of the community, you have to know how the system works,” Abinanti said. “I have a record that shows that I am not afraid to stand up and do what is right for my community.”

“Westchester County has come a long way in the 11 years since I have joined it,” Shimsky said. “We’re taking action to fix problems and help people live better. Let’s get things done in Albany. Let’s make a change.”

Prior to being elected to the Assembly in 2010, Abinanti was a Greenburgh Town Councilman and served 10 terms on the county Board of Legislators.

“People are losing faith in government. We have to show people that government can work and democracy can work,” Abinanti said. “I understand people’s needs and the people in the Legislature.”

Shimsky got a taste of state government when she worked as Community Relations Director for former Assemblyman Richard Brodsky from 2007-2010.

“Government officials are not soloists. We must work with other officials in government,” Shimsky said. “I find the big issues of the moment and I work hard.”

In Albany, Abinanti, who said he passed 150 bills as an assemblyman, chairs the Committee on People with Disabilities. “I have made people with disabilities a priority in the State of New York,” he said. “People with disabilities deserve the same opportunities as everyone else.”

In White Plains, Shimsky, who estimated she supported about $2 billion in infrastructure bills, is chair of the Committee on Public Works and Transportation.

“Elected officials exist to solve problems,” Shimsky said. “Everything else is just words.”

 

 

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Abinanti, Shimsky Tout Records in Democratic Primary Forum

Abinanti, Shimsky Tout Records in Democratic Primary Forum

June 16, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti and Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky touted their government records during a Rivertowns...
Read More
Author Visit @ Warner Library

Author Visit @ Warner Library

June 16, 2022
Saturday, June 25 at 2 PM (Room C on the 3d floor of the Library) The History of Westchester County...
Read More
Irvington High School Sophomores Earn Top Awards at Somers Science Fair

Irvington High School Sophomores Earn Top Awards at Somers Science Fair

June 15, 2022
Members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program earned the top awards at the Somers Science Fair on June 4....
Read More
Irvington’s First Girl Scout Day of 2022

Irvington’s First Girl Scout Day of 2022

June 13, 2022
By Lily McInerney-- Second and third-grade Girl Scouts shout for marshmallows and struggle with their tents, while seventh and eighth-grade...
Read More
Lifelong Tarrytown Resident and Recreation Supervisor Joe Arduino Retires

Lifelong Tarrytown Resident and Recreation Supervisor Joe Arduino Retires

June 13, 2022
By W.B. King--- From ensuring ball fields were ready for game day, to guaranteeing Halloween parades and Easter egg hunts...
Read More
Best in Show: The Westminster Dog Show Returns to Tarrytown

Best in Show: The Westminster Dog Show Returns to Tarrytown

June 12, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- On June 18, the legendary Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returns to The Lyndhurst National Historic Trust for...
Read More
Local Father Battling Cancer to Host Blood Stem Cell Drive at SH Sprint Triathlon

Local Father Battling Cancer to Host Blood Stem Cell Drive at SH Sprint Triathlon

June 9, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A local fire department captain is on a mission to register potential stem cell donors to help...
Read More
Westchester Power Pauses its CCA

Westchester Power Pauses its CCA

June 8, 2022
Westchester Power - the energy supplier set up by Sustainable Westchester that supplies electricity at a fixed, negotiated rate to...
Read More
What’s Up With Villa Lewaro?

What’s Up With Villa Lewaro?

June 4, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- It was three-and-a-half years ago when entrepreneur Richelieu Dennis strolled through a packed Irvington trustee meeting room...
Read More
Fellow Irvington Officers Let Cancer Patient Dave Walsh Know They’re With Him

Fellow Irvington Officers Let Cancer Patient Dave Walsh Know They’re With Him

June 2, 2022
A brain cancer diagnosis last year finally forced Detective Dave Walsh to retire in February after two decades with the...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
79 views
bookmark icon