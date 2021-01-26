Abinanti Proposes Election Reform Steps in the Wake of COVID

January 25, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

Turning the exigencies of last year’s election procedural adjustments forced by the pandemic into legislated policy, Assemblyman Tom Abinanti is proposing reforms that would lock into law much of what Governor Andrew Cuomo did temporarily by executive order in the course of 2020.

Acknowledging that COVID-19 made legal requirements for in-person meetings too risky to uphold last year, Abinanti is introducing what he calls “a comprehensive COVID-19 election reform bill” that would:

*allow political parties to nominate, not just designate, candidates at a convention of county committee members;

*reduce the number of petition signatures required for designation and nomination of candidates to 70% of the statutory requirement;

*permit remote and hybrid (remote plus in-person) party committee meetings;

*authorize absentee ballots due to the COVID pandemic for all elections;

*require boards of elections to mail absentee ballots with postpaid return envelopes to all registered voters and make it easier for voters to request absentee ballots by mail, on line and by telephone;

*Double the number of early voting locations and require all early voting locations to remain open until 9 pm.

Many of the reforms amount to permission to conduct party business via Zoom that may or may not remain in practice after the pandemic is over. Others relating to absentee and online ballots and expanded voting locations and hours have farther reaching implications and will no doubt get pushback from Republicans in Albany.