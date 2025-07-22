Support our Sponsors
Irvington News
Top News

Abbott House Honored as "Non-Profit of the Game" by NY Liberty 

July 22, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The spotlight was on Abbott House recently at the Barclays Center in New Jersey where the human service agency was recognized as the “Non-Profit of the Game” during the reigning WBNA Champion New York Liberty’s game against the Seattle Storm.

More than 100 members of the Abbott House community, including children in foster care, adults with different abilities, staff, family members, and supporters, filled the stands at Barclays Center July 6 for an unforgettable day of unity and pride.

Several Abbott House clients and staff took part in a special on-court, pre-game ceremony. Abbott House’s foster parent recruitment staff engaged with fans on the concourse about ways to open their hearts and homes to children.

The day was made possible in large part thanks to Brian Korb, an Abbott House supporter and Irvington resident. Korb sponsored tickets and custom-designed t-shirts, which were printed by Spectrum Designs, a printing company that provides inclusive, meaningful employment opportunities for people on the autism spectrum.

This collaboration during Disability Pride Month was significant to Abbott House, which provides services to more than 100 individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

An autograph session with New York Liberty forward, Leonie Fiebich, capped off the day’s excitement.

“We are truly appreciative to Brian for collaborating with our Development Team and the NY Liberty organization to make this exciting day a reality,” said Justine Christakos, President and CEO of Abbott House. “Events like this truly amplify our mission and inspire more people to become foster parents and supporters.”

Korb said he was happy to be able to get Abbott House recognized for the work it does.

“I wanted to help create a day where the kids and adults of all abilities could feel a real sense of belonging, as well as relax and just have fun,” Korb said. “Seeing everyone in our Abbott House t-shirts made it feel like we had our own team out there – and  being recognized as Non-Profit of the Game gave Abbott House the spotlight it truly deserves.”

 

