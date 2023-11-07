Sponsor
Irvington News

Abbott House Celebrates 60-Year Milestone at Historic Lyndhurst Castle

Bridget Barkan, emcee for the evening, serenades the audience (K. Petry)
November 7, 2023

Abbott House, Irvington’s non-profit home for for children, families, and adults with complex needs, celebrated its 60th birthday with a Celebration Gala on Tuesday, October 24th at Lyndhurst Castle. Close to 200 guests were in attendance, including Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, County Legislator David Imamura, and Assemblymember Maryjane Shimsky.

The program included reflections about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who attended Abbott House’s inaugural dinner in 1965 and praised their work with families. Singer, songwriter, and actor Bridget Barkan emceed the evening and performed several songs, including Dear Stranger, I Love You, and House of Our Love, a song written in honor of Abbott House’s 60th year.

Among those honored for their contributions to Abbott House:

*Vanessa Cheyney-Stoffels of Scarsdale, NY was honored for spearheading the Junior League of Central Westchester’s Annual Toy Drive for Abbott House; *Siblings Katherine Baizan and Nathan Tovar of Dobbs Ferry, NY were honored for their role in engaging teens in art and establishing a children’s vegetable garden;

*Retiring Irvington Mayor Brian Smith and his wife Keira received the evening’s highest honor, The Dignity of Family Life Award, recognizing their longstanding commitment to Abbott House in many roles, including that of volunteer, benefactor, and mission ambassador. Keira most recently established a native plant garden and started a weekly pickleball program for teens.

*Former Abbott House resident Tyronn Hawkins accepted a Certificate of Life Achievement; his remarks drew a standing ovation. Tyronn was recently featured in Abbott House’s “Stories of Strength” video series earlier this year.

His story can be viewed here.<https://u4880793.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=7cbT-2F16Yxy-2FJ2ux1Wr5Bv6BwbJdeyFvP5hJQXP211oHIqKnCc6UKJYfnKVi5mt2NXhLTcR0gMKoPoq9EO5HZsx2pkOwoeJDs8gHzNdqLbe0-3DYbiY_KyzuHIt-2FbZVExF2n2sGVbsb9ra-2F9HdzrVRU65UVdpWElXB4xh5ChRL6DkZRUzCatrXhtTOx9OsvWyOOFwvPd8MOyfG-2BX8bgihyVcA0ILyzIcJDrSv993kSPAwOYzfxt7rMtGm0wzMCVjEwdyrcJ5Blq78U5mhlzML8TKQipAVd4Kb7LCX4gxWVm4wKbFEKBeqvwKyMVhN1EQ78jhucrMaSQUcpj2FqhvtYDiBsUticH0mdA-2Fa7qIXFFO0YTbKc26-2BMBZOLSMgXcfeuV4wR2qBE7wzWxZUtwt92evDfsqc7tMWeCI2KnEXFdKtu1Ap3LlnUuc0DcJrFEGAoWhgsMSB1T6-2BcTzwP7eQJTQneeblmvghC-2BrRMvrHjcC-2FRv941uK>

To learn more visit www.abbotthouse.net<http://www.abbotthouse.net/> or contact Kristina Papa, Director of Development at kpapa@abbotthouse.netmailto:kpapa@abbotthouse.net.

Abbott House Celebrates 60-Year Milestone at Historic Lyndhurst Castle

