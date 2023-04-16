Letters to the Editor A Win for New York and the Climate Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Comments: 1 April 16, 2023 With all the dire climate news these days, there was one piece of good news from last week. Governor Hochul prioritized New Yorkers and the planet when she withdrew the Barrett/Parker bill from the New York state budget. The Barrett / Parker bill would have relaxed the way methane emissions are counted, undermining New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act in the process. It would have also been a giveaway to fossil fuel interests, allowing the fossil fuel industry to continue downplaying the impact of methane. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas and over a 20-year period, it’s 80 times more potent at warming than carbon dioxide. Methane has also accounted for roughly 30 per cent of global warming since pre-industrial times and is proliferating faster than at any other time since record keeping began in the 1980s. Slowing down methane emissions is one of the most important tools we have to slow down how fast our planet heats up. It’s time for New York state to start taking more aggressive action toward the ultimate goals of carbon neutrality and 100 percent clean energy. Sponsor Governor Hochul, Speaker Carl Heastie and Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins must support NY HEAT to invest in climate-friendly solutions and cap energy bills at 6% of income for low and middle income New Yorkers. The time is now to pass a state budget that benefits all New Yorkers, not just the lobbyists and special interests. Christine Arroyo Carmel, NY Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Community NewsWestchester News Westchester Tennis Anyone? April 14, 2023 By Shana Liebman— On May 12th, the annual Westchester Tennis Ladder (WTL) will begin its fourth season — and for... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity News Irena Portenko Plays Piano to Save Lives April 14, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- It was a little over a year ago, March 27, when Dobbs Ferry resident and concert pianist... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsSleepy Hollow News Three Charged in Residential Burglaries in SH, Dobbs Ferry April 14, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo-- Three men from Queens were charged last month in connection with residential burglaries in Sleepy Hollow and... Read More Tarrytown News Track Fire Lights Up Hudson Line in Tarrytown April 12, 2023 Tarrytown residents living along the river east of the Washington Irving Boat Club, were awakened by flames lighting the early... Read More Environmental News What is a Repair Café? April 12, 2023 By Suzie Fromer Repair Cafes are community events where volunteer repair coaches from your town help fix your beloved but... Read More Government & PoliticsWestchester News WHAT THE COUNTY IS DOING THAT YOU OUGHT TO KNOW ABOUT April 10, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— What happens in White Plains, seat of the county government, does not always stay in White Plains,... Read More Environmental News Discharge of Radioactive Wastewater from Indian Point Under Scrutiny April 5, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Elected officials, municipal leaders and environmental groups are collectively criticizing a plan to dump one million gallons... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Students Get a Taste of a Career in the Trades April 5, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Perched in the driver’s seat of a cement truck operating the controls, Tyler was having the time... Read More Rivertowns Sports Local High School Baseball Squads Enter Season Swinging April 3, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity high school baseball teams for the 2023 season. DOBBS FERRY... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Rutyna Sworn In As New Sleepy Hollow Mayor April 3, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- With Washington Irving’s portrait on the wall behind him, Martin Rutyna took the oath of office as... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint