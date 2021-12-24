A White Christmas (Eve Anyway)

Yes, that's snow you see on the lawns and rooftops in Tarrytown. A quick-moving weather system left a sprinkling overnight,...Read More
December 24, 2021
Yes, that’s snow you see on the lawns and rooftops in Tarrytown. A quick-moving weather system left a sprinkling overnight, and more precipitation is expected Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day. However, the second round may well be wetter, washing away the little bit of whiteness.
Whatever the weather, The Hudson Independent wishes all a Happy Holiday and a Healthier 2022.
Sleepy Hollow Football Banquet Focus Transcends Sports
December 23, 2021
By Kevin Brown--- Just before the summer of 2021, Jerry Flora was hired to take over as head coach of...Read More
True Toy Story
December 22, 2021
For the 15th year in a row, the Tarrytown Police Department conducted its annual toy drive, distributing 860 gifts to...Read More
Tarrytown’s Swagat to Permanently Shutter by Year’s End
December 22, 2021
By W.B. King This New Year’s Eve will be bittersweet for Swagat Halal Indian Cuisine’s owners, employees and patrons. The...Read More
Regeneron in the Age of Omicron
December 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- When The Hudson Independent interviewed Regeneron’s President and Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos last August, he predicted...Read More
As Fears Of Omicron Grow, Westchester Seeks More Tests And Masks
December 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It says a lot about the times and the place that County Executive George Latimer and his...Read More
New Tarrytown Trustee Honored to Be Chosen by Mayor
December 20, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- When Karen Brown was elected mayor in the Village of Tarrytown in November, it created a vacancy...Read More
Sample Some Special Holiday Menus at Rivertowns Eateries
December 16, 2021
By Shana Liebman-- It’s that time of year again—time to indulge. Whether you’re hosting friends and family or taking your...Read More
Scams Abound, Exploiting Holiday Buying Concerns
December 16, 2021
By Dean Gallea-- A rash of phone-based scams is hitting mobile and landline phones around the area. Scores of local...Read More
Greenburgh Board Votes to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries
December 15, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The majority of the Greenburgh Town Board voted Monday to allow cannabis dispensaries to set up shop...Read More
