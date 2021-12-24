A White Christmas (Eve Anyway)

December 24, 2021

Yes, that’s snow you see on the lawns and rooftops in Tarrytown. A quick-moving weather system left a sprinkling overnight, and more precipitation is expected Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day. However, the second round may well be wetter, washing away the little bit of whiteness.

Whatever the weather, The Hudson Independent wishes all a Happy Holiday and a Healthier 2022.

