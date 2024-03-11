Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary A Warning to Speeders in Greenburgh Published 2 mins ago2 mins ago • Bookmarks: 1 Fair warning to speeders in Greenburgh March 11, 2024 There is a lack of constant police presence on all roads in the region–state, county, local. It’s impossible to be on every street nonstop. I think this concept could encourage drivers to comply with the law. Paul Feiner The Town of Greenburgh now has a digital board that highlights the number of tickets issued at given locations Greenburgh is beginning a new initiative to cut down on traffic violations and speeding. We are warning residents that if they speed, cross a red light or violate traffic laws, they stand a decent chance of getting caught. We are displaying on digital sign boards information on how many tickets have been issued during the past month (See accompanying photo, taken near the four corners on East Hartsdale Ave.). The message board will be changed periodically and moved around town, to other locations where there are speeding complaints. It’s my hope that the NYS Department of Transportation and other government bodies will also consider implementing this suggestion on roads they own–especially in sections of roads where there have been traffic accidents and lots of speeding. Violate the traffic laws–and you may be caught. PAUL FEINER Greenburgh Town Supervisor Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Health NewsLifestyles 35: Becoming Mother March 11, 2024 BECOMING MOTHER: Good eggs break and bleed By Krista Madsen– It just occurred to me when I was making mental note of... Read More Community NewsIrvington News A Birdseye View of the State of the Union March 10, 2024 Kate Farley, 35, who happens to be the wife of Westchester County Legislator and Irvington native David Imamura, got a... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsTop News Changes Sought to Crosswalk in Dobbs Ferry Following Pedestrian Accident March 9, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- An online petition is circulating calling for changes at a crosswalk in front of Chauncey Square in... Read More Community NewsIrvington NewsSchool News Irvington’s Low Budget, High Tech ‘BOT’ Battles It Out in Rockland March 9, 2024 By Jeff Wilson-- The contraption parked in the school hallway resembled a lawn mower equipped with a jumble of... Read More Community News Ideas Emerge to Close the Local News Gap in the Rivertowns March 8, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- The January announcement of the closure of three local Westchester newspapers, including the Rivertowns Enterprise, has sparked... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Man Indicted for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend in SH March 7, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- A 39-year-old man was arraigned on a 27-count indictment Thursday for shooting his former girlfriend in her... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage March 6, 2024 We’d like to share a bit of good news—certainly for us, but we think for our followers throughout the rivertowns:... Read More Irvington News Irvington senior named National Merit Scholarship Finalist March 6, 2024 Irvington High School senior Maxwell Ma has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. He... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News The Irvington Theater Presents “Intro to Filmmaking,” A Class for Teens March 6, 2024 By Shana Liebman-- Beginning in April, the Irvington Theater will offer a 6-week filmmaking class for teens. However, as the... Read More Irvington News Spring and Summer News from the Rec Department March 4, 2024 Online brochure (available here). Registration continues for the below spring programs and summer TEENSCAPE Session Two Registration opens April 3rd for... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint