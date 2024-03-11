A Warning to Speeders in Greenburgh

March 11, 2024

There is a lack of constant police presence on all roads in the region–state, county, local. It’s impossible to be on every street nonstop. I think this concept could encourage drivers to comply with the law. Paul Feiner

The Town of Greenburgh now has a digital board that highlights the number of tickets issued at given locations

Greenburgh is beginning a new initiative to cut down on traffic violations and speeding. We are warning residents that if they speed, cross a red light or violate traffic laws, they stand a decent chance of getting caught. We are displaying on digital sign boards information on how many tickets have been issued during the past month (See accompanying photo, taken near the four corners on East Hartsdale Ave.). The message board will be changed periodically and moved around town, to other locations where there are speeding complaints.

It’s my hope that the NYS Department of Transportation and other government bodies will also consider implementing this suggestion on roads they own–especially in sections of roads where there have been traffic accidents and lots of speeding. Violate the traffic laws–and you may be caught.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor