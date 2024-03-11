Sponsor
United Sleepy Hollow Election 2024
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

A Warning to Speeders in Greenburgh

• Bookmarks: 1

Fair warning to speeders in Greenburgh
March 11, 2024

There is a lack of constant police presence on all roads in the region–state, county, local. It’s impossible to be on every street nonstop. I think this concept could encourage drivers to comply with the law. Paul Feiner

The Town of Greenburgh now has a digital board that highlights the number of tickets issued at given locations

Greenburgh is beginning a new initiative to cut down on traffic violations and speeding. We are warning residents that if they speed, cross a red light or violate traffic laws, they stand a decent chance of getting caught. We are displaying on digital sign boards information on how many tickets have been issued during the past month (See accompanying photo, taken near the four corners on East Hartsdale Ave.). The message board will be changed periodically and moved around town, to other locations where there are speeding complaints.

It’s my hope that the NYS Department of Transportation and other government bodies will also consider implementing this suggestion on roads they own–especially in sections of roads where there have been traffic accidents and lots of speeding.  Violate the traffic laws–and you may be caught.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
35: Becoming Mother

35: Becoming Mother

March 11, 2024
BECOMING MOTHER: Good eggs break and bleed By Krista Madsen– It just occurred to me when I was making mental note of...
Read More
A Birdseye View of the State of the Union

A Birdseye View of the State of the Union

March 10, 2024
Kate Farley, 35, who happens to be the wife of Westchester County Legislator and Irvington native David Imamura, got a...
Read More
Changes Sought to Crosswalk in Dobbs Ferry Following Pedestrian Accident

Changes Sought to Crosswalk in Dobbs Ferry Following Pedestrian Accident

March 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- An online petition is circulating calling for changes at a crosswalk in front of Chauncey Square in...
Read More
Irvington’s Low Budget, High Tech ‘BOT’ Battles It Out in Rockland

Irvington’s Low Budget, High Tech ‘BOT’ Battles It Out in Rockland

March 9, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--      The contraption parked in the school hallway resembled a lawn mower equipped with a jumble of...
Read More
Ideas Emerge to Close the Local News Gap in the Rivertowns

Ideas Emerge to Close the Local News Gap in the Rivertowns

March 8, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The January announcement of the closure of three local Westchester newspapers, including the Rivertowns Enterprise, has sparked...
Read More
Man Indicted for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend in SH

Man Indicted for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend in SH

March 7, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 39-year-old man was arraigned on a 27-count indictment Thursday for shooting his former girlfriend in her...
Read More
The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage

The Indy Wins Grant For Political Coverage

March 6, 2024
We’d like to share a bit of good news—certainly for us, but we think for our followers throughout the rivertowns:...
Read More
Irvington senior named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

Irvington senior named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

March 6, 2024
Irvington High School senior Maxwell Ma has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. He...
Read More
The Irvington Theater Presents “Intro to Filmmaking,” A Class for Teens

The Irvington Theater Presents “Intro to Filmmaking,” A Class for Teens

March 6, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- Beginning in April, the Irvington Theater will offer a 6-week filmmaking class for teens. However, as the...
Read More

Spring and Summer News from the Rec Department

March 4, 2024
Online brochure (available here). Registration continues for the below spring programs and summer TEENSCAPE Session Two Registration opens April 3rd for...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
2 views
bookmark icon