A Vote For Mondaire Jones

October 7, 2024

In recent weeks Congressman Lawler has taken out ads blasting former Congressman Mondaire Jones for being a “radical.” I think the accusations are unfair. And encourage voters to re-elect Mondaire Jones to Congress.

Former Congressman Mondaire Jones was an effective member of Congress who earned the endorsement of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi two years ago. At that time she said in a NY Times story that “Mondaire Jones has gotten real results for New Yorkers.” The speaker credited Mr. Jones for playing a “vital role in passing life-changing legislation that has lifted up working families, helped deliver expanded access to health care and invested in affordable housing.”

I have worked with many public officials during my tenure as Greenburgh Town Supervisor and as a former Westchester County Legislator. Former Congressman Jones earned my support with his very effective constituent service office. I contacted the Congressman’s office many times during his two year tenure in Congress and always received prompt and efficient service. One time the Congressman’s office helped an Afghan woman who was fleeing the Taliban escape Afghanistan. I will never forget that incident. The Congressman’s office connected the woman to the US Marines who tracked the woman as she was escaping the Taliban and provided assistance until she boarded the plane to safety! The Congressman’s office was exceptional. The Congressman also helped the town of Greenburgh secure a one million dollar federal grant for sidewalks – an important safety measure.

Finally, to those of us who don’t want the obstructionist in the House of Representatives to stay in power – it’s vital that the House elect a Democratic Speaker. Mondaire Jones election will help end Congressional gridlock and hopefully if the Democrats elect Vice President Harris to the Presidency will help a President Harris become an effective President. Mondaire Jones election is important not only for our district but also for the country.



PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor