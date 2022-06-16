Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

A Vote for Abinanti

June 16, 2022

On June 28th I am voting for Tom Abinanti for re-election to the NYS Assembly in the Democratic Primary in the 92nd AD (Mount Pleasant, most of the Town of Greenburgh including the river towns, and part of Yonkers). As an issue-driven voter and senior who focuses on the environment, reproductive rights, racial justice, taxes and the wellbeing of my community, I look to elect candidates who share my concerns. That’s Tom Abinanti. He is an independent progressive with an excellent record. As an African-American man, it matters to me that Tom is endorsed by the NYS Teachers Union, NYS Nurse’s Association, Public Employee’s Foundation, 1199 SEIU, NYS AFL-CIO AND CSEA matter to me. Raised in the 1960s-70s by parents who were both union members, I was told my career options were limited: either doctor, lawyer, accountant or any job that had a union. Why? Because unions provide job security when discrimination runs rampant. Tom is also a 2022 Gun Sense Candidate, (Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense); and has earned the NY League of Conservation Voters 100% environmental rating. Tom has sponsored and passed legislation raising the maximum income permitted to qualify for tax savings for seniors under enhanced STAR. Very importantly, at a time when abortion rights are on the line, Abinanti is a staunch proponent of abortion rights. He served on the WCLA – Choice Matters Board and as its pro-bono attorney for over a decade. He sponsored the first clinic access bill to be introduced in Westchester County while serving on the County Board. He went on to be a co-sponsor on the Reproductive Health Act which codified Roe v. Wade into New York State law. This legislative session Abinanti sponsored bills including an amendment to the NYS constitution safeguarding reproductive rights. Today, as the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe v. Wade, a candidate’s commitment to defend and advance the right to an abortion and to contraception is more important than ever. I hope you will join me in voting for Tom Abinanti on June 28th!

Rodney Lederer-PlaskettHartsdale, NY

Abinanti, Shimsky Tout Records in Democratic Primary Forum

June 16, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti and Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky touted their government records during a Rivertowns...
Read More
Author Visit @ Warner Library

June 16, 2022
Saturday, June 25 at 2 PM (Room C on the 3d floor of the Library) The History of Westchester County...
Read More
Irvington High School Sophomores Earn Top Awards at Somers Science Fair

June 15, 2022
Members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program earned the top awards at the Somers Science Fair on June 4....
Read More
Irvington’s First Girl Scout Day of 2022

June 13, 2022
By Lily McInerney-- Second and third-grade Girl Scouts shout for marshmallows and struggle with their tents, while seventh and eighth-grade...
Read More
Lifelong Tarrytown Resident and Recreation Supervisor Joe Arduino Retires

June 13, 2022
By W.B. King--- From ensuring ball fields were ready for game day, to guaranteeing Halloween parades and Easter egg hunts...
Read More
Best in Show: The Westminster Dog Show Returns to Tarrytown

June 12, 2022
By Shana Liebman-- On June 18, the legendary Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returns to The Lyndhurst National Historic Trust for...
Read More
Local Father Battling Cancer to Host Blood Stem Cell Drive at SH Sprint Triathlon

June 9, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A local fire department captain is on a mission to register potential stem cell donors to help...
Read More
Westchester Power Pauses its CCA

June 8, 2022
Westchester Power - the energy supplier set up by Sustainable Westchester that supplies electricity at a fixed, negotiated rate to...
Read More
What’s Up With Villa Lewaro?

June 4, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- It was three-and-a-half years ago when entrepreneur Richelieu Dennis strolled through a packed Irvington trustee meeting room...
Read More
Fellow Irvington Officers Let Cancer Patient Dave Walsh Know They’re With Him

June 2, 2022
A brain cancer diagnosis last year finally forced Detective Dave Walsh to retire in February after two decades with the...
Read More
