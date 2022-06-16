Letters to the Editor A Vote for Abinanti Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 8 June 16, 2022 On June 28th I am voting for Tom Abinanti for re-election to the NYS Assembly in the Democratic Primary in the 92nd AD (Mount Pleasant, most of the Town of Greenburgh including the river towns, and part of Yonkers). As an issue-driven voter and senior who focuses on the environment, reproductive rights, racial justice, taxes and the wellbeing of my community, I look to elect candidates who share my concerns. That’s Tom Abinanti. He is an independent progressive with an excellent record. As an African-American man, it matters to me that Tom is endorsed by the NYS Teachers Union, NYS Nurse’s Association, Public Employee’s Foundation, 1199 SEIU, NYS AFL-CIO AND CSEA matter to me. Raised in the 1960s-70s by parents who were both union members, I was told my career options were limited: either doctor, lawyer, accountant or any job that had a union. Why? Because unions provide job security when discrimination runs rampant. Tom is also a 2022 Gun Sense Candidate, (Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense); and has earned the NY League of Conservation Voters 100% environmental rating. Tom has sponsored and passed legislation raising the maximum income permitted to qualify for tax savings for seniors under enhanced STAR. Very importantly, at a time when abortion rights are on the line, Abinanti is a staunch proponent of abortion rights. He served on the WCLA – Choice Matters Board and as its pro-bono attorney for over a decade. He sponsored the first clinic access bill to be introduced in Westchester County while serving on the County Board. He went on to be a co-sponsor on the Reproductive Health Act which codified Roe v. Wade into New York State law. This legislative session Abinanti sponsored bills including an amendment to the NYS constitution safeguarding reproductive rights. Today, as the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe v. Wade, a candidate’s commitment to defend and advance the right to an abortion and to contraception is more important than ever. I hope you will join me in voting for Tom Abinanti on June 28th! Rodney Lederer-PlaskettHartsdale, NY Advertisement Government & Politics Abinanti, Shimsky Tout Records in Democratic Primary Forum June 16, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti and Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky touted their government records during a Rivertowns... Read More Arts & Entertainment Author Visit @ Warner Library June 16, 2022 Saturday, June 25 at 2 PM (Room C on the 3d floor of the Library) The History of Westchester County... Read More School News Irvington High School Sophomores Earn Top Awards at Somers Science Fair June 15, 2022 Members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program earned the top awards at the Somers Science Fair on June 4.... Read More Community News Irvington News Irvington’s First Girl Scout Day of 2022 June 13, 2022 By Lily McInerney-- Second and third-grade Girl Scouts shout for marshmallows and struggle with their tents, while seventh and eighth-grade... Read More Community News People Tarrytown News Lifelong Tarrytown Resident and Recreation Supervisor Joe Arduino Retires June 13, 2022 By W.B. King--- From ensuring ball fields were ready for game day, to guaranteeing Halloween parades and Easter egg hunts... Read More Community News Best in Show: The Westminster Dog Show Returns to Tarrytown June 12, 2022 By Shana Liebman-- On June 18, the legendary Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returns to The Lyndhurst National Historic Trust for... Read More Community News People Sleepy Hollow News Local Father Battling Cancer to Host Blood Stem Cell Drive at SH Sprint Triathlon June 9, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A local fire department captain is on a mission to register potential stem cell donors to help... Read More Community News Environmental News Westchester Power Pauses its CCA June 8, 2022 Westchester Power - the energy supplier set up by Sustainable Westchester that supplies electricity at a fixed, negotiated rate to... Read More Irvington News What’s Up With Villa Lewaro? June 4, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- It was three-and-a-half years ago when entrepreneur Richelieu Dennis strolled through a packed Irvington trustee meeting room... Read More Irvington News Fellow Irvington Officers Let Cancer Patient Dave Walsh Know They’re With Him June 2, 2022 A brain cancer diagnosis last year finally forced Detective Dave Walsh to retire in February after two decades with the... Read More 8 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint