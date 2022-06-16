A Vote for Abinanti

June 16, 2022

On June 28th I am voting for Tom Abinanti for re-election to the NYS Assembly in the Democratic Primary in the 92nd AD (Mount Pleasant, most of the Town of Greenburgh including the river towns, and part of Yonkers). As an issue-driven voter and senior who focuses on the environment, reproductive rights, racial justice, taxes and the wellbeing of my community, I look to elect candidates who share my concerns. That’s Tom Abinanti. He is an independent progressive with an excellent record. As an African-American man, it matters to me that Tom is endorsed by the NYS Teachers Union, NYS Nurse’s Association, Public Employee’s Foundation, 1199 SEIU, NYS AFL-CIO AND CSEA matter to me. Raised in the 1960s-70s by parents who were both union members, I was told my career options were limited: either doctor, lawyer, accountant or any job that had a union. Why? Because unions provide job security when discrimination runs rampant. Tom is also a 2022 Gun Sense Candidate, (Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense); and has earned the NY League of Conservation Voters 100% environmental rating. Tom has sponsored and passed legislation raising the maximum income permitted to qualify for tax savings for seniors under enhanced STAR. Very importantly, at a time when abortion rights are on the line, Abinanti is a staunch proponent of abortion rights. He served on the WCLA – Choice Matters Board and as its pro-bono attorney for over a decade. He sponsored the first clinic access bill to be introduced in Westchester County while serving on the County Board. He went on to be a co-sponsor on the Reproductive Health Act which codified Roe v. Wade into New York State law. This legislative session Abinanti sponsored bills including an amendment to the NYS constitution safeguarding reproductive rights. Today, as the Supreme Court is about to overturn Roe v. Wade, a candidate’s commitment to defend and advance the right to an abortion and to contraception is more important than ever. I hope you will join me in voting for Tom Abinanti on June 28th!

Rodney Lederer-PlaskettHartsdale, NY