A Trove of Kingsland Treasure Returns To Sleepy Hollow

August 31, 2025

By Jeff Wilson–

On August 27, thanks to a chance encounter, the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown acquired a trove of antique sterling silver pieces that once belonged to Ambrose Kingsland, the nineteenth-century oil tycoon, New York City mayor (1851-53), and real-estate magnate, who once owned a sizeable chunk of the village, including what is now Kingsland Point Park.

The items, courtesy of Ambrose’s great-great-granddaughter, Laura Kingsland, include an ornate pitcher gifted to the mayor by the New York City Police Department, as well as two hairbrushes, a bill clip (for calling cards), a stamp to close envelopes with sealing wax and a woman’s small purse.

Support our Sponsors





Laura Kingsland made the trip to Tarrytown, along with her husband Paul and dog Scott, specifically to donate these artifacts—and simultaneously to learn more about her accomplished ancestor.

Credit for the Historical Society’s unexpected windfall goes in large part to Tarrytown residents Pete and Maura Kennedy, who “discovered” Kingsland when they struck up a conversation with her at a Florida resort in March. (The Kennedys also joined the couple at the Society to witness the transfer of artifacts.) “We just started chatting and they said they were from Tarrytown,” Kingsland recalled. “’Well, I have some history in Tarrytown,’ I told them.” She then proceeded to share with the Kennedys her limited knowledge of her great-great grandfather Ambrose, whom she knew owned land there but was otherwise hazy on details.

“I didn’t know the extent of it until Pete ran upstairs and got his computer and showed me a map of Tarrytown [1890’s?],” Kingsland continued. “And then I could see how much property Ambrose Kingsland had owned right next to the Rockefeller (estate). Quite a substantial amount of property,” she marveled.

Ms. Kingsland expressed her longtime wish to donate her ancestor’s heirlooms to a museum or historical society “where they could be appreciated,” she said. “Pete said, ‘Well I have just the place for you,’ and told me to get a hold of the Historical Society in Tarrytown. So that’s exactly what I did.” Kingsland emailed the Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown Historical Society’s Executive Director, Dr. Sara Mascia, who was thrilled with the prospect of having the items regardless of whether it was on loan or a gift for the society’s permanent collection. “I said we’d make arrangements to come on up, so that’s what we did,” Kingsland said.

Although the heiress was already aware of New York City Mayor Kingsland’s legacy of initiating the legislation that created Central Park (though ground wouldn’t be broken until after he’d left office), she was unaware of the scope of Ambrose’s real estate holdings, a topic Mascia was happy to expand upon. After making his fortune importing whale oil, “he bought a lot of property across Westchester,” she said. “[Kingsland] at one time (in the 1850’s) owned quite a bit of land that is now Sleepy Hollow, especially what is now Philipse Manor.” The opulent mansion Kingsland built overlooking the Hudson was somewhere near Kidd’s Rock on what is now called Kingsland Point. The 18-acre Kingsland Point Park was one of the first parks developed by the Westchester County Parks Commission in 1926). After Kingsland’s death in 1878, Mascia continued, “his land was eventually sold, then re-parceled into residential neighborhoods.”

Mascia had a number of visual aids: a portrait of Ambrose Kingsland, a photo of his mansion, another of present-day Kingsland Point, vintage maps of his properties, and a thumbnail biography on a placard.

Kingsland went on to reflect on her trip earlier that afternoon to Kingsland Point Park, where she walked on ground once owned by her great-great- grandfather. “I’m quite emotional,” she confessed. “I tried to imagine where his house may have sat on that piece of property. You try to reflect on that day and time, what he saw and felt.” Regarding her gifts to the Society, Kingsland added, “I know they’re just objects but they’re part of me, they’ve been in my life for 71 years,” adding, “Maybe somebody else will enjoy it but I think I will miss it.”

The Historical Society Serving Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, I Grove Street, Tarrytown, NY 10591, is open to the public from 2:00-5:00 on Thursday, 2:00-4:00 on Saturday, and by appointment. 914 631-8374, historicalsociety10591@gmail.com.