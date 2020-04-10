A Tribute to Richard Brodsky

Legislative oversight was Richard’s forte. If you were mismanaging a government agency or public utility — or even if you were not mismanaging one — coming under Richard’s scrutiny could be a stressful experience. But as Richard would tell you, it was his job to make sure that those operating under the public trust were worthy of that trust. And if there was a problem, Richard would generally find it, and not be afraid to publicize it. Years of his dogged, and often lonely, oversight, resulted in the first major law regulating public authorities in a generation.

For three and a half years, Richard was also my boss. We all know the jokes about people becoming their parents as they age. The more time I spend in elected office, the more I find myself giving my employees the same advice that Richard used to give me — I also find that I understand his advice better now. I share his passion for legislative oversight; and, like him, I do my best to put the public policy first and worry about the consequences later.

Richard was never one to suffer fools gladly. People who do sometimes advance further in politics, but to suffer a fool gladly is to legitimize that fool. In this country today, we are reaping the bitter harvest of suffering those who do not know what they’re talking about, or those who know full well what they’re talking about. We should disagree kindly and respectfully, but we should never allow disinformation to occupy the public discourse out of a perceived need to be polite, or to get along. To me, that is what Richard Brodsky will always stand for.

Those who knew Richard will miss him terribly. But we all will miss his wise counsel in these perilous times.