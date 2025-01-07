A Tribute To Monica Getz

Our community lost a great woman this week. Irvington’s Monica Getz, founder of the Coalition for Family Justice and ex wife to Jazz Saxophonist Stan Getz, passed away. Many people will remember the national attention she received when she divorced Stan Getz because of his alcohol and drug addiction in the late 1980s. Others will recall her links to Swedish royalty.

I will remember Monica for changing many lives for the better thanks to an organization she formed – the Coalition for Family Justice. Shortly after Monica formed the Coalition for Family Justice at her home in Irvington a woman stopped by at my office. I was a Westchester County Legislator at that time. The woman who met with me was crying, shaking, devastated. Her husband did not pay child support owed to her, and she felt her life was over. I called Monica at home. Monica invited the woman to meet with her, connected her to the newly formed Coalition. The woman attended meetings. Months later the woman was smiling, happy and successful with her career. All because of Monica.

Another time a woman called me about a domestic violence situation. I called Monica one evening to chat with her about this woman, and Monica also introduced her to the Coalition- invited her to attend meetings. That woman also got back on her feet. And was able to smile because of Monica’s help. There are dozens of other women who I introduced to Monica over the years. She was never too busy to help anyone and sometimes would call me from Sweden with updates about individuals who I referred to her.

Monica felt passionately about our court system. The coalition she formed met with Judges frequently and worked hard to make the courts accountable. She held people’s hands during difficult times during their lives and advocated for judicial reforms. She also raised awareness of problems families experience in the court system or when involved in divorce. Many of the people who are active in the organization’s advocacy initiatives saw their lives change in a positive way by attending meetings of the coalition—finding out that they were not alone in having problems.

Monica fought against injustices. She encouraged men and women to feel empowered to press for changes. She opened her home to others and was never too busy to help anyone who needed her. I will miss Monica greatly.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor