Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

A Tribute To Monica Getz

• Bookmarks: 3

January 7, 2025

Our community lost a great woman this week. Irvington’s Monica Getz, founder of the Coalition for Family Justice and ex wife to Jazz Saxophonist Stan Getz, passed away.  Many people will remember the national attention she received when she divorced Stan Getz because of his alcohol and drug addiction in the late 1980s. Others will recall her links to Swedish royalty.

I will remember Monica for changing many lives for the better thanks to an organization she formed – the Coalition for Family Justice.  Shortly after Monica formed the Coalition for Family Justice at her home in Irvington a woman stopped by at my office. I was a Westchester County Legislator at that time. The woman who met with me was crying, shaking, devastated. Her husband did not pay child support owed to her, and she felt her life was over.  I called Monica at home. Monica invited the woman to meet with her, connected her to the newly formed Coalition. The woman attended meetings. Months later the woman was smiling, happy and successful with her career. All because of Monica.

Another time a woman called me about a domestic violence situation. I called Monica one evening to chat with her about this woman, and Monica also introduced her to the Coalition- invited her to attend meetings. That woman also got back on her feet.  And was able to smile because of Monica’s help. There are dozens of other women who I introduced to Monica over the years. She was never too busy to help anyone and sometimes would call me from Sweden with updates about individuals who I referred to her.

Monica felt passionately about our court system. The coalition she formed met with Judges frequently and worked hard to make the courts accountable. She held people’s hands during difficult times during their lives and advocated for judicial reforms. She also raised awareness of problems families experience in the court system or when involved in divorce. Many of the people who are active in the organization’s advocacy initiatives saw their lives change in a positive way by attending meetings of the coalition—finding out that they were not alone in having problems.

Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025

Monica fought against injustices. She encouraged men and women to feel empowered to press for changes.  She opened her home to others and was never too busy to help anyone who needed her. I will miss Monica greatly.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone's 2024 sales - Houlihan Lawrence Realty
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Jenkins Appointed County Executive Until Feb. Special Election

Jenkins Appointed County Executive Until Feb. Special Election

January 6, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ken Jenkins was sworn-in as Westchester County’s 10th County Executive Monday after being selected unanimously by the...
Read More
Ardsley High School Unveils Renovated Wellness Center

Ardsley High School Unveils Renovated Wellness Center

January 3, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley High School celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated Wellness Center Friday with a ribbon-cutting...
Read More
Wishnie Named Acting Westchester County Executive—For a Few Days

Wishnie Named Acting Westchester County Executive—For a Few Days

January 2, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- History was made in Westchester County Thursday when Westchester County Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi designated...
Read More
Dows Lane Students Dive Into Books on Animals

Dows Lane Students Dive Into Books on Animals

January 2, 2025
Dows Lane Elementary School second graders brought their study of animal species, habitats and survival strategies to life through an...
Read More
Latimer Delivers Farewell Address as County Executive

Latimer Delivers Farewell Address as County Executive

December 30, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Before heading to Washington D.C. Friday to be sworn in as representative of New York’s 16th Congressional...
Read More
There’s No Place Like Gnome

There’s No Place Like Gnome

December 29, 2024
THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE GNOME: In your garden or abroad By Krista Madsen I interrupt my plan to dig into Yellowjacket’s cannibalistic tendencies,...
Read More
No Tax Increase for Villages in Greenburgh Budget

No Tax Increase for Villages in Greenburgh Budget

December 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Property owners in the villages in the Town of Greenburgh will see no increase in their town...
Read More
Schopfer To Retire As Irvington’s Village Administrator

Schopfer To Retire As Irvington’s Village Administrator

December 26, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The year 2025 will be the last for Larry Schopfer as a public servant. After 17 years...
Read More
New Village Justice Appointed in Tarrytown

New Village Justice Appointed in Tarrytown

December 26, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- During its last voting meeting of 2024, the Tarrytown Board of Trustees appointed a replacement for outgoing...
Read More
For the Birds: Hastings Photographer Brings a Taste of the Rivertowns to Grand Central Station

For the Birds: Hastings Photographer Brings a Taste of the Rivertowns to Grand Central Station

December 23, 2024
By Susan Treiman--- It took an ordinary birdfeeder, a camera, and weeks of COVID isolation to bring rivertowns’ winged wildlife...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
202 views
bookmark icon