“A Testing Ground For Costly Policies”

September 20, 2025

Letter to the Editor
Hudson Independent

As residents, we are now seeing the disaster of the Asbury housing situation—a scandal created under the watch of a member of the Tarrytown Affordable Housing Task Force.

Back in 2020, residents came forward warning that the Asbury building was being sold. Yet at an open meeting, the Tarrytown Administrator quickly dismissed it, saying it was not true. Now, years later, the very low-income families who most need protection are facing rent hikes of up to 85 percent. I, along with others, warned the Village of this very outcome, but as always, we were ignored and told our concerns were “unfounded” and “false.”

With no help from the Village, tenants had to turn to Congressman Mike Lawler. Meanwhile, Mayor Brown publicly states she is against rental protections, claiming landlords must raise rents because Tarrytown’s taxes are going up by 8 percent. If that’s the case, how is this “affordable”?

The Mayor and Board claim the Village has reserves and even a surplus, yet we face an 8 percent tax increase. If there’s truly a surplus, why raise taxes at all? Instead, we see millions spent recklessly—like a $3 million no-bid fire truck contract with $511,000 worth of items not even on the truck. Or $2.5 million spent on “bump-outs” on Main Street and White, projects no one asked for after 200 years. Meanwhile, our Senior Center bathrooms are a disgrace, smelling worse than a goat pen. That’s where money should go—on real needs, not vanity projects.

The deeper issue is leadership. Tarrytown is becoming unaffordable not because of landlords alone, but because of decisions made right here in Village Hall. We see “affordable housing experts” who are really directors of nonprofits pulling down enormous salaries—$700,000 or $800,000 a year—while tenants are slapped with rent increases that drive them out. That’s not affordability; that’s exploitation.

Mayor Brown and the Board are turning Tarrytown into a testing ground for costly policies at taxpayers’ expense. The reality is simple: it is not affordable, and the problem sits right at the desk every other Monday night.

Sincerely,

John Stiloski

 

Editor’s Note:

Re the writer’s statement that “Tarrytown’s taxes are going up by 8 percent,” the tax rate for the Village per se is currently 2.98% and represents a small portion of the overall property taxes paid by homeowners. Roughly two-thirds of the total tax comes from the school district. The remainder comes from Town and County tax levies.

The 5-to-8 percent increase cited during the September 10 work session referred to the overall property tax bill paid by homeowners—a figure that largely reflects the property re assessments conducted by the Town of Greenburgh that have been averaging 8% to 10% annually—increases over which the village government has no control.

