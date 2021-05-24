A Solicitation To Fund Medical Devices For Those In Need

May 24, 2021

In recent months we have raised funds and helped individuals with major medical problems who can’t afford medical devices that can enhance their quality of life. . Private donations have been used to purchase an electric scooter for a resident whose wife died of COVID and who also suffers from COVID-19 long term. We also helped a resident with a a donation of a portable oxygen device and now are looking to purchase a stair lift for a young woman who lives at the Greenburgh Housing Authority who has stays in her upstairs room and doesn’t get out because it’s difficult to walk down a flight of steps. She has Cipd which effects her nerves on her hands, feet and legs. The family currently has to carry her down the flight of steps.

We were thinking of raising funds through a gofundme page but would prefer that 100% of the donations raised go directly to the equipment. The Greenburgh police department EMS department has set up a separate account. If you would like to help us assist the woman who needs a chair lift please make a donation to the Greenburgh Police department – EMS. In the memo section of the check write CHARITY FUND. The donation should be sent to Jared Rosenberg, Greenburgh Police Department, 188 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, NY 10607. We estimate that a lift will cost between $2500 and $3000. Any surplus funds raised will be used to help others who have medical issues and who need our assistance.

If you know of others who could benefit from our help or non profits who already are helping the disabled (and who have more resources) please e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. Thank you.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Gown Supervisor

