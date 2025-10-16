A Sleepy Hollow Budget Overview

October 16, 2025

Village finances have become the key topic in this year’s campaign for Mayor and 3 trustee seats. After 23.5% property tax increases the past two years, supported by the Dem/TAG team and opposed by the Unite Sleepy Hollow party, residents are correct to wonder where the money went and why candidates Hsu and Rodriguez are insisting that the village is close to bankruptcy. Our opponents claim to know the village finances yet also recently stated that they would only “conduct a thorough financial analysis and plan IF ELECTED”!

USH has already conducted a thorough analysis of village audits and has a budget plan for the next 5 fiscal years, with expected tax CUTS of 4-5% and 2-3% for the next two fiscal years.

But first, a review of recent audits clearly shows a history of poor budgeting that led to the tax increases:

For the past 5 fiscal years ending in May 2024, the amount of general fund revenue received by the village was $8.4 million over budgeted amounts. Year after year, revenue is materially higher than forecasted. While the variance for budgeted vs. actual expenses is not as significant, it should be noted that in the last two fiscal years ending in 2024, projected expenses were less than forecasted. For the past 3 fiscal years ending in May 2024, the adopted budget assigned a total of $6 million from the general fund balance for subsequent year expenditures (which for generally accepted accounting terms is called the Assigned General Fund Balance). However, the village only spent $1.3 million of that amount. Year after year, usage of the assigned general fund balance is materially lower than forecasted. For the fiscal year May 2025 budget, the board raised your property taxes by 14.85% and assigned another $2.6 million of the May 2024 Total General Fund Balance for subsequent year expenditures. All indications suggest that once again general fund revenues will be higher than forecasted, and that the bulk of the $2.6 million assigned from the Fund Balance was largely unspent. Compounding this error, for the 2026 budget, the Board approved the use of another $1.5 million from the Fund Balance and raised your property taxes an additional 7.58%.

Preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ending May 2025 have yet to be released despite it being 4 months since the end of the fiscal year. Notwithstanding, based on USH estimates and TAG’s history of poor budgeting, we expect that revenues will again exceed forecasts, that expenses will be lower than budgeted, and that the Total Fund Balance is much greater than what the Dem/TAG team expects.

USH estimates that by the end of fiscal year 2026 the Total Village Fund Balance will exceed $10 million (helped by an expected $4.6 million from the GM settlement), well in excess of NY State Comptroller guidance. Our opponents expressed their amusement at these assertions which only reveal their complete ignorance of the published audits and their history of poor budgeting. They claim that the tax increases are modest dollar amounts, and that Village property taxes are only a small portion of your overall tax base. They must have unlimited bank accounts.

What mayoral candidate Hsu and current trustee and candidate, Jared Rodriguez, continually get wrong is the poor budgeting that has led to the tax increases. Ms. Hsu publicly claims that a vote for USH would lead to the bankruptcy of the Village necessitating a state takeover, something that has been reiterated by her running mates. It is difficult to understand how they could come to this conclusion when the Village property tax base has grown significantly due to the Edge-on-Hudson development. In fact, the Edge contribution to the Village budget will be more than $4 million this fiscal year and is expected to grow to over $10 million when completed.

Debt:

The Village had a total of $62 million in debt as of May 31, 2025, divided between $29.6 million owed by the village, and $32.5 million owed by the LDC (which is ultimately the Village’s obligation). This level of debt is manageable, most of which pays ONLY 3% interest, with principal payments due over a long period of time. The annual payments on this debt peaked in FY 2025 at $4.9 million and are trending downward. By 2030, total village debt will be reduced to $48.9 million and annual payments on the debt will be just $4 million.

USH believes that borrowing at such rates is prudent for long-term projects. Our basic philosophy is that for capital investments, prudent borrowing enables payments to be spread over a long-time frame and paid by the residents living in the Village during those years. Our opponents, however, apparently think that the debt burden is excessive, and that all capital costs should be borne by current residents, which would precipitate an additional massive tax increase.

Our opponents also claim that such debt amounts would cause the NY Office of the State Comptroller (OSC) to conduct a takeover of Village finances. This is preposterous and just one example of their fearmongering. The OSC employs a stress test process to identify at-risk municipalities, of which Sleepy Hollow is absent. Our auditor has verified our Aa3 credit rating that signifies high quality, reiterated by Moody’s Investor Service in February 2024.

Budget Forecast

The USH team financial analysis below is based on actual audited May 2024 financial results, estimates for the fiscal years ending May 2025 and May 2026, and forecasts for the subsequent 5 fiscal years. As previously discussed, TAG leadership has overestimated budgeted expenses, and while we expect revenues for both 2025 and 2026 fiscal years to be higher than forecasted, we use adopted budget amounts. We then use 3% as the annual expense increase and estimate the additional revenues from the Edge on Hudson development, as well as incorporate the $4.6 million payment to the Village from the GM settlement. Based on these forecasts, we expect to utilize almost $1 million of the general fund balance in 2027 and 2028 fiscal years to roll back a portion of recent tax increases, enabling a 4.36% tax cut in FY 2027, and a 2.63% tax cut in FY 2028. Given the ongoing Edge revenue increased contributions, we expect subsequent year residential tax changes to be flat to lower.

Unite Sleepy Hollow Forecast Actual Estimated Forecast May-24 May-25 May-26 May-27 May-28 May-29 May-30 May-31 General Fund Revenue $23,520,929 $24,109,560 $25,688,216 $27,517,183 $28,158,045 $28,819,172 $29,100,057 $29,564,945 General Fund Expenses $25,465,123 $24,978,980 $25,078,368 $27,517,183 $28,158,045 $28,819,172 $29,100,057 $29,564,945 Use of Fund Balance -$1,944,194 -$869,420 $609,848 -$1,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 Residential Tax Change 2.11% 14.85% 7.58% -4.36% -2.63% 0.26% -3.16% -2.43% Edge Contribution to Tax Revenue $3,720,837 $4,340,733 $4,932,764 $6,081,846 $6,680,087 $7,561,990 $7,979,776 $8,368,216 Total Fund Balance $6,616,948 $5,747,528 $10,957,376 $10,000,000 $9,000,000 $9,000,000 $9,000,000 $9,000,000 Assigned For Subsequent Year Expenses $2,600,000 $1,534,194 $957,376 $1,000,000 $0 $0 $0 $0 Unassigned Fund Balance $2,007,176 $4,213,334 $10,000,000 $9,000,000 $9,000,000 $9,000,000 $9,000,000 $9,000,000 Total End of Year Debt $64,995,731 $62,067,620 $59,777,424 $57,027,737 $54,233,470 $51,393,098 $48,906,679 $46,617,612 Debt Service Payments $4,340,982 $4,947,942 $4,579,651 $4,544,848 $4,510,040 $4,475,227 $4,039,293 $3,765,858

Conclusion

The Dem/TAG team has not done the math on village finances. They ignore the history of higher revenue generated and lower expenses than budgeted, cried wolf that village finances are precarious, and shouldered the burden on village taxpayers through higher property taxes. They are completely unqualified to be stewards of taxpayers’ money.

On the other hand, the USH team has provided extensive analysis and justification for voting against the recent property tax increases, explaining recent periods of budget malfeasance, and providing a reasonable basis for estimating future residential tax rates. We believe that before the November 4th election voters deserve this analysis to better understand the overall picture of village finances, and to be certain that the team you are voting for has the acumen to be responsible stewards of your money.

Jim Husselbee

Village of Sleepy Hollow – candidate for Mayor