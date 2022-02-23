Community News
COVID News

A Sharp Decline in the COVID Fear Index

Evidence of mask fatigue outside Tarrytown's Washington Irving School
February 23, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

A little over a month ago in this space, we reported what appeared then to be a significant turning point in Westchester’s battle against COVID-19. The infection rate that had nearly reached 23% a month before began to drop then—all the way to 13% by Martin Luther King’s birthday. Some accused us of over-optimism.

Since then, here’s what has actually happened:

The county-wide 8.3% infection rate a month ago has continued to fall—all the way down to 1.5% by Presidents Day.

The number of county residents currently infected a month ago was more than 16,000; on Presidents Day it was 1,324.

Hospitalizations for COVID that numbers 486 a month ago were down to 106 people, and deaths were down from 55 to 16.

George Latimer called these statistics “a clear sign that the things we are doing are working.” Many of us would agree, it seems. Theaters and restaurants are filling up, and while most venues that attract crowds require proof of vaccination, mask enforcement is weakening perceptibly. From the state’s governor on down to local fitness centers, mask requirements are being lifted. Among parents of school-aged children, the patience for in-school masking has worn thin. Lawn signs can be seen near schools demanding an end to the requirement. There’s a new term one might expect to hear in Texas or Florida that can now occasionally be heard in Westchester: “Mask-shaming”—the act of publicly berating people for actually wearing masks.

People are still getting sick, but at least amongst the vaccinated, the symptoms tend to be mild—essentially at the level of a bad cold or milder. County Executive George Latimer and his Deputy, Ken Jenkins, repeatedly recount their own recent COVID bouts as little more than an annoyance and credit the fact that they had been vaccinated before becoming infected.

Every public official and virology expert cautions that the bad times could still return in the form of a new variant, but the optimism keeps peeking through both statements and actions. In Tarrytown, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is back on for March 13th. Metro North announced that it will return to 90% of pre-pandemic scheduling towards the end of next month—including the Yankee Clipper trains to Yankee Stadium on game days.

Whether there is less COVID in the air remains to be seen, but there is certainly less fear.

