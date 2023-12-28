A Revamped Rivertowns Playhouse Finds New Home at Irvington Presbyterian Church

December 28, 2023

By W.B. King–

Locals looking to add “see more theatre” to their New Year’s resolution list are in luck as the Rivertowns Playhouse will officially open its doors at a new location on January 1, 2024.

Sponsor

“The impetus of Rivertowns Playhouse was a combination of growth and reflection,” Kamran Saliani, resident actor, founder and executive artistic director, told The Hudson Independent.

A 2012 graduate of Irvington High School who later earned a bachelor’s of fine arts degree from New York University Tisch School of the Arts, Saliani founded the Irvington Shakespeare Company in 2021, which turned out to be an important year for local theatre.

“In 2021, Rivertowns Playhouse became the official theater wing of the local, Westchester-based nonprofit arts development organization, Center for Independent Productions, founded in 1980,” he continued. “Towards the end of summer in 2023, we took several months off for some serious internal redevelopment and design, which culminated in our new, evolved and improved theater company, Rivertowns Playhouse.”

Nominated for several Broadway World Regional Awards in 2022, as well as Best of Westchester distinctions, the Irvington Shakespeare Company was granted special permission from actor Sir Ian McKellen to revive his world-renowned one-man show “Acting Shakespeare,” Saliani explained.

Whereas Irvington Shakespeare Company put on performances of plays, such as Pericles, Prince of Tyre, at venues like Mercy University and Lyndhurst Mansion, the newly revamped Rivertowns Playhouse now has a permeant home at the Irvington Presbyterian Church.

“While Irvington Shakespeare Company was successful in many ways, I realized that the company needed to evolve from a singular focus on Shakespeare to something more inclusive, accessible and inviting,” Saliani said. “Through the many mistakes and triumphs, I wanted to reflect the maturity of the company and what we learned from our time as Irvington Shakespeare Company, and acknowledge a bigger, better and wider world than Shakespeare had in his time.”

Developing High-Quality, Larger-Scale Productions

Irvington Presbyterian Church’s Calvin Auditorium has a seating capacity of 99, which will be utilized year-round. The “Backlawn” performance space also seats 99 and will be used for Summer Shakespeare and Summer Stock productions.

“We will still be performing Shakespeare regularly, but will be expanding to perform works from all writers and styles, from musicals to plays, classics to modern, to devised works and more,” he noted. “However, our shows will reflect the fundamental foundational essence of Shakespeare’s works: that they mirror the world we live in, offering catharsis, reflection and hope.”

In the New Year, Saliani explained that he, along with the Rivertowns Playhouse president and project director and its five person board, will be “busy with the transition into a larger operation, renovations and improvements of the space, and the general behind-the-scenes work of undertaking a major evolution of a business.”

As a result, the team’s main focus will be centered on developing “high-quality, larger-scale productions” for 2025 and beyond. Theatre enthusiasts, however, can look forward to performances of an original work, Acting Inside Shakespeare’s American Wilderness, in the coming summer.

“This is a 90-minute stand-up/concert/dramedy revealing the shocking hurricane of a relationship between America and the bard in the early years of the country, and how it shaped the world and changed the course of human history,”Saliani said, adding that while all shows are free, there is an option to donate to the cause.

“We would love to bring this show to all parts of Westchester, whether it’s for schools as a workshop-performance, community centers, et cetera,” he said. “We anticipate our show being performed in several parts of the Rivertowns and Westchester at large, and encourage those who’d like to work with us to reach out and set up a performance.”

To learn more about the Rivertowns Playhouse or contact Saliani, visit: www.rivplayhouse.org.