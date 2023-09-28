Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Letters to the Editor

A Reminder: School Taxes Are Due October 2nd

September 28, 2023

To the Editor:
  A short reminder that the first half of school taxes is due Monday, October 2nd. Usually property taxes are due the last day of September but because September 30th falls on a weekend you have a little extra time to pay your tax bill.
  If you can’t find your bill and want to know how much you owe and want info on your ttax status you can click onto the tax department section of the Greenburgh website (www.greenburghny.com) to get the information. The tax offices collects all the tax bills for the 10 school districts in the town –although school district policies are totally independent of the town government. The town has to send each school district 100% of the taxes owed even if we don’t collect the taxes from you.
  Payments can be made at Town Hall: 177 Hillside Ave, Greenburgh in person, by mail or online. We also have a mailbox located in the lobby of Town Hall. Town Hall will be open late on Monday October 2- till 7 PM.  We also collect taxes online via credit and debit card payments. There is an extra cost if you pay your taxes by credit card.
   Avoid penalties. Pay on time. Every year I get a number of calls from taxpayers who get upset because they paid their taxes a day or two late and still were charged penalties. It’s the position of a majority of the Board that penalties can’t be waived  because of NYS law. Please don’t forget to pay.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
League to Host Tarrytown Village Elections Forums

League to Host Tarrytown Village Elections Forums

September 28, 2023
The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a virtual Candidates Forum for candidates for Mayor and Trustees in the...
Read More
Local Women Express Support for Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer

Local Women Express Support for Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer

September 28, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Rita Rexhaj, owner of Marak Salon on Ashford Ave. in Dobbs Ferry, lost her mom and sister...
Read More
The Extended Family Joins the JCC

The Extended Family Joins the JCC

September 27, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- On September 19, the Extended Family, a community-based organization for disabled adults, opened a second location at...
Read More

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 October Programs (Adults)

September 27, 2023
Adult Programs October 2023 Virtual Program: Dreaminar -- Understanding Our Dreams Wednesday, September 27 6:30 - 8:30 PMDo you have...
Read More

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 October Programs (Children)

September 27, 2023
Children's Programs October 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Saturdays, September 30 & October 7 3:00 - 5:00 PM All Ages...
Read More
Spooktacular Events Planned Locally for Halloween Season

Spooktacular Events Planned Locally for Halloween Season

September 27, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---  As Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna said, “Few places on the planet celebrate Halloween like...
Read More
Buy An Irvington Bulldog. It Won’t Bite

Buy An Irvington Bulldog. It Won’t Bite

September 26, 2023
Now you can bid to own your favorite bulldog from this summer's installation on Irvington's Main Street! Our online auction...
Read More
High School Football Players Nominated for Prestigious Award

High School Football Players Nominated for Prestigious Award

September 25, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---  Two local high school football standouts are in the running for a prestigious award championed by the...
Read More
Irvington Senior Center Calendar for October 2023

Irvington Senior Center Calendar for October 2023

September 25, 2023
Read More
How to Be Happy, 1953

How to Be Happy, 1953

September 23, 2023
HOW TO BE HAPPY, 1953: Vs. Now...Not So Much By Krista Madsen– If my reward for unhoarding my parents was finding How to Be...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
2 views
bookmark icon