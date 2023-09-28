Letters to the Editor A Reminder: School Taxes Are Due October 2nd Published 5 mins ago5 mins ago September 28, 2023 To the Editor: A short reminder that the first half of school taxes is due Monday, October 2nd. Usually property taxes are due the last day of September but because September 30th falls on a weekend you have a little extra time to pay your tax bill. If you can’t find your bill and want to know how much you owe and want info on your ttax status you can click onto the tax department section of the Greenburgh website (www.greenburghny.com) to get the information. The tax offices collects all the tax bills for the 10 school districts in the town –although school district policies are totally independent of the town government. The town has to send each school district 100% of the taxes owed even if we don’t collect the taxes from you. Payments can be made at Town Hall: 177 Hillside Ave, Greenburgh in person, by mail or online. We also have a mailbox located in the lobby of Town Hall. Town Hall will be open late on Monday October 2- till 7 PM. We also collect taxes online via credit and debit card payments. There is an extra cost if you pay your taxes by credit card. Avoid penalties. Pay on time. Every year I get a number of calls from taxpayers who get upset because they paid their taxes a day or two late and still were charged penalties. It’s the position of a majority of the Board that penalties can’t be waived because of NYS law. Please don’t forget to pay. PAUL FEINER Greenburgh Town Supervisor Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Tarrytown News League to Host Tarrytown Village Elections Forums September 28, 2023 The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a virtual Candidates Forum for candidates for Mayor and Trustees in the... Read More Health NewsTop News Local Women Express Support for Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer September 28, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Rita Rexhaj, owner of Marak Salon on Ashford Ave. in Dobbs Ferry, lost her mom and sister... Read More Community NewsHealth News The Extended Family Joins the JCC September 27, 2023 By Shana Liebman-- On September 19, the Extended Family, a community-based organization for disabled adults, opened a second location at... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 October Programs (Adults) September 27, 2023 Adult Programs October 2023 Virtual Program: Dreaminar -- Understanding Our Dreams Wednesday, September 27 6:30 - 8:30 PMDo you have... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 October Programs (Children) September 27, 2023 Children's Programs October 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Saturdays, September 30 & October 7 3:00 - 5:00 PM All Ages... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTop News Spooktacular Events Planned Locally for Halloween Season September 27, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- As Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna said, “Few places on the planet celebrate Halloween like... Read More Irvington News Buy An Irvington Bulldog. It Won’t Bite September 26, 2023 Now you can bid to own your favorite bulldog from this summer's installation on Irvington's Main Street! Our online auction... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsIrvington NewsRivertowns Sports High School Football Players Nominated for Prestigious Award September 25, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Two local high school football standouts are in the running for a prestigious award championed by the... Read More Irvington News Irvington Senior Center Calendar for October 2023 September 25, 2023 Read More Health NewsLifestyles How to Be Happy, 1953 September 23, 2023 HOW TO BE HAPPY, 1953: Vs. Now...Not So Much By Krista Madsen– If my reward for unhoarding my parents was finding How to Be... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint