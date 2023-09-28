A Reminder: School Taxes Are Due October 2nd

September 28, 2023

To the Editor:

A short reminder that the first half of school taxes is due Monday, October 2nd. Usually property taxes are due the last day of September but because September 30th falls on a weekend you have a little extra time to pay your tax bill.

If you can’t find your bill and want to know how much you owe and want info on your ttax status you can click onto the tax department section of the Greenburgh website ( www.greenburghny.com ) to get the information. The tax offices collects all the tax bills for the 10 school districts in the town –although school district policies are totally independent of the town government. The town has to send each school district 100% of the taxes owed even if we don’t collect the taxes from you.

Payments can be made at Town Hall: 177 Hillside Ave, Greenburgh in person, by mail or online. We also have a mailbox located in the lobby of Town Hall. Town Hall will be open late on Monday October 2- till 7 PM. We also collect taxes online via credit and debit card payments. There is an extra cost if you pay your taxes by credit card.

Avoid penalties. Pay on time. Every year I get a number of calls from taxpayers who get upset because they paid their taxes a day or two late and still were charged penalties. It’s the position of a majority of the Board that penalties can’t be waived because of NYS law. Please don’t forget to pay.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor