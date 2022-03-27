A Pet Service That Takes the Risk Out of Adoption

March 27, 2022

By Jeff Wilson–

A cat may have nine lives, but Cotton would probably trade eight of them for the one he’s living now.

Dobbs Ferry resident Kristine Neufeld affectionately cuddled her ten-month-old adopted black kitten – Cotton was one of 70 rescued from a hoarder – as she spoke in an interview about the feline and where she’d acquired him: Rock N’ Rescue, a non-profit animal-adoption agency (mostly cats) based in South Salem. What sets this shelter apart from many others is its focus on the compatibility of pets with adopters, providing bonding therapy for both and earning its motto: “We Rescue Pets to Rescue People.”

“Rock N’ Rescue uses an adoption process that tries to connect what the family wants and what the adopter can do,” explained Neufeld, a strategic communications manager. “Their application asks questions like: ‘What kind of animal are you looking for? Is the house noisy? Are there children? Other pets?’ A nervous cat is not good in an active household, for instance,” she pointed out.

“My husband and I had a very stressful atmosphere at home. We were looking for something that wasn’t stressful. We feel like this guy (Cotton) is our guy; we adopted him together; it was a bonding thing in a way,” she concluded.

Anyone visiting Rock N’ Rescue, located in a home overlooking Truesdale Lake in South Salem, might be surprised to find mostly empty cages. This is a good thing: all the animals are in foster care and are only brought to the shelter when adopters come for what co-executive directors Juli Cialone and Marla Valentine call curbside adoption. After being interviewed by Cialone to assure compatibility with their intended cat, the adopters engage the animal in a “meet and greet” in their car, where they’re coached by the directors in bonding with the pet: how to hold it, pet it, massage its chin, belly or scratch its head. An exclamation – “I’ll take it!” – almost invariably follows.

A hallmark of Rock N’ Rescue is temperament testing, which involves observing a cat’s reaction to kitchen timers, going outside in a carrier, having the fur under its neck stroked backward – all to see what it tolerates.

“We get a good feel for how a cat can handle stress,” stated Valentine, a New York State-licensed Master Social Worker in nursing homes for many years. She introduced Derp, the Pug-faced Persian she was cradling.

“Derp has been temperament-tested with children, with adults, with dogs and cats,” said Valentine. “She’s able to be handled very well. I can lift her up,” she demonstrated, “I can put her up over my shoulder…there’s really nothing I can do to this cat that will make her bite or scratch.” Rock N’ Rescue serves families with autistic children, victims of Tourette’s Syndrome, depression, suicidal thoughts or PTSD.

Neufeld had more praise.

“They want to have a relationship with the adopter; they want you to send them pictures,” she said. They’re honest, she asserted, (“They don’t try to kid you about your cat, like telling you it’s a purebred.”) and reasonably priced (about half of what many other shelters charge). Neufeld also cited Rock N’ Rescue’s

work in the community. Programs such as Nursing Home Kitty Therapy and Kitty Yoga Wellness are available.

Rock N’ Rescue has an impressive track record in South Salem. Since Cialone relocated the organization from her native Rochester, NY, in 2017, the number of adoptions has exploded to 2,200 a year.

To learn more, go to the website: Rock N Rescue – Pet Adoption Rescue Service – Rescuing Pets to Rescue People (rnrpets.org)