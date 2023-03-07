A Newly Anointed “Youth Poet Laureate” Plans to Take Her Job Seriously

March 7, 2023

By Aurora Horn—

Meet Alexa Murphy, a 16-year-old junior at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry and a resident of Sleepy Hollow—now one of two new Westchester County “Youth Poet Laureates”.

Murphy and Harmony Hopwood, a ninth grader from New Rochelle, were chosen from 14 candidates identified by the Westchester County Youth Board, with the assistance of the county’s current (senior) Poet Laureate, B.K. Fischer. The two teenagers were honored during County Executive George Latimer’s weekly televised briefing, streamed on the county’s Facebook page. Each student read a poem written specifically for the occasion.

Sponsor

Fischer said that Murphy’s work stood out to her because it “has spirit, urgency, and relevance. She speaks passionately in her work about both the social and natural worlds, about the heart and the mind, and about the role of women,” said Fischer. “She connects with her audience on things that matter.”

“Poetry has been such a deeply formative part of my life,” said Murphy, “and if I can do something to make that part of me which is so important more accessible to other people, then I’m going to take that opportunity and take it as an honor.”

Murphy credits her mother for introducing her to many important authors. “My mom is not someone who reads a lot of poetry except for mine,” Murphy said, “but she is just this avid reader, and I respect her so much for it. It’s kind of just been her and I having this connection via the literature we read, because it’s such an important part of both of our lives, and so that’s kind of where that came about.”

About her lifelong love of poetry, Murphy said, “I think there was always this understanding that it was a very beautiful and delicate and unique form of art.” She mentioned in particular her membership in Outspoken, Masters’ spoken-word poetry club, as an experience that pushed her passion for poetry further. “It wasn’t until my sophomore year that I tried out to join Outspoken,” she said, “and that kind of threw me headfirst into this poetry scene that I hadn’t been aware of.”

At her first reading last year, Murphy read a poem entitled The Women Poem. “I had people coming up to me and telling me how much it meant to them,” she recalls. The feedback from that reading, she says, “is what made me fall in love with poetry all the more, and what made me realize how important it was to make it something that can reach everyone.”

In his letter to Murphy announcing her appointment, County Executive Latimer described her duties as including “a myriad of activities ranging from creative writing, spoken word poetry, playwriting and film making.” She is also encouraged to “collaborate with the educational institutions such as schools and colleges, local libraries, after-school programs.”

Murphy realizes that her new title is largely symbolic—a means for the county to show its support for young people in the arts. “But to me, it means so much more,” she says. “It means that I get to go out and take what I’ve learned about an art that I’m so deeply passionate about and turn it into something more tangible, like going to schools and doing workshops, or creating databases for people to learn more about poetry and literature and film. It’s a position that is very expansive, and so I’m doing what I can with it. In short, it means a lot to me to be able to make something real out of a symbolic position.”