A New Place In Dobbs To Work—Or Just Hang Out

November 16, 2023

By Jeff Wilson–

Parents joined their children on November 14 outside 123 Main Street in Dobbs Ferry for a ribbon-cutting to launch treehaus, a dedicated space for adults to drop in for co-work, take a creative break or just hang out. Founded by the husband-and-wife team of Sam Bercovich and Ana Szyld, treehaus piggybacks on their wildly successful GaragePod, a combination of classes and activities for children (including their sons Matias and Nico) which originated during the pandemic and is still in full swing in three storefronts (123, 125 and 127 Main Street).

“We were having so much fun watching the children thrive, we wanted to build a space for adults to thrive,” said Bercovich, a teacher, librarian and writer, in discussing the motivation to create treehaus. Szyld, an interior designer, later elaborated on the couple’s philosophy. She sees it as part of their mission, she stated, “to spread meaningful interactions with adults (too), especially working parents of young kids.”

Treehaus is open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for co-work, or for those who may want a break from the solitude that goes with working from home. “It’s lonely being on Zoom calls; you’re all by yourself,” she mused. “Maybe you’re just coming in for a couple of hours of focused work, emails, phone calls.”

And that’s not all. A book club, entrepreneur group and Mom’s group all meet at treehaus. It has hosted parents’ events like a 43rd birthday party. Szyld envisions cocktail or mid-size dinner parties. A screenwriter’s course is in the works.

Rates are set for one -and-a-half to two hours (with coffee), a day pass, or a monthly pass for “a super-good deal,” as Szyld characterizes it. Yet she emphasized that making money is secondary to meeting the needs of the community. “We have to run (treehaus) as a business, but we didn’t start it to make a profit. We started it to make the world a slightly better place.”

For more information about treehaus, go to atreegrows.com.