A New Party Challenges Unite Sleepy Hollow in March Trustee Races

January 30, 2024

By Barrett Seaman—

After 14 years of dominating Sleepy Hollow politics during the mayoralty of Ken Wray, the Unite Sleepy Hollow (USH) party has some competition in the upcoming Board of Trustees election. Five candidates from two parties will be running for three open seats.

The village’s new mayor, Martin Rutyna, has formed a new party, TAG (Transparent Accountable Government) that espouses the themes Rutyna ran on when he beat Ken Wray: transparency and public engagement. Since taking office just a year ago, Rutyna has initiated a series of public forums designed to elicit residents’ priorities and expectations of government.

Running under Rutyna’s TAG line are two incumbent trustees, attorney Lauren Connell, who switched allegiance from USH to TAG, and Patrick Sheeran, owner of the popular Beekman Avenue eatery, Beekman Ale House, whom Rutyna appointed last summer to fill the seat vacated by Sandra Spiro, who has moved away from the village.

Connell’s departure from USH was, she says, “a mutually agreed separation.” She was inspired by the new mayor’s “energized approach” to issues facing the village. Sheeran, whose business is right in the heart of the Beekman Avenue corridor, was particularly impressed with the Mayor’s focused approach to the parking problem, resulting in the adoption of the ParkMobile app, which went into effect in November. He recognized that his fellow downtown business owners “appreciated having a village administration that wants to hear them.”

Standing for reelection from USH is Rene Leon, a caterer and restaurateur whom the party describes as someone who “has given voice to the Village’s Hispanic communities that represent over half the Village’s population.”

Running alongside Leon under the USH banner are newcomers Jim McGovern, an advertising executive with Fox Sports, and Matt Presseau, an attorney. McGovern, who moved to the village with his wife and three children in 2010, has been an active volunteer for the Philipse Manor Beach Club, the SHFC soccer league and Ride Connect, which provides transportation to area seniors. Presseau, a resident since 2014, is a volunteer coach with AYSO and is “an avid supporter of his children’s interests in academics, sports, music and performing arts.”

The three winners will join incumbents Tom Andruss, who appears to have succeeded Ken Wray as leader of Unite Sleepy Hollow, Jared Rodriguez and Denise Scaglione. The new board will face several large-scale tasks: completion of the 1,177-unit Edge-on-Hudson housing complex, finalization of plans for the public “Common” that will occupy the remaining 28 acres of what had been the General Motors assembly plant, public safety and traffic reforms along the Route 9 corridor and revitalization of the inner village.

The election will be held on March 19th