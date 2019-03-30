A New Novel Featuring the Rockefellers

Former Exxon Mobil executive Bob Davis has taken his knowledge of the oil business and turned it into a novel due out this month. In Gusher: A Novel of the Rockefeller Oil Empire, Davis inserts a fictional character into the heady world of big oil at the birth of the industry, intermingling his life with that of Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller. As part of his research for the book, Davis spent time at Kykuit and it surrounding Pocantico Hills manses, where he got to interview David Rockefeller before his death and get a private tour if his estate. The novel’s book jacket describes it as a “sweeping, sumptuous Gilded Era epic.” –Barrett Seaman