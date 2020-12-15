A Message from Feeding Westchester!

By Barrett Seaman— Applause broke out as Sandra Lindsay, 52, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, like...Read More
December 14, 2020
Irvington Business Expands to Offer Holiday Boutique
December 14, 2020
By Laurie Leavy--- At a time when some businesses are downsizing, or even closing, one Irvington business is expanding their...Read More
Watch Out for Potential COVID Vaccine Scams
December 14, 2020
Though we’ve only seen one COVID-19 vaccine scam in SIRS (a federal data search mechanism) at this point, we know...Read More
COVID-19 Mobile Testing in Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow December 17th
December 14, 2020
Westchester Medical Center is returning for additional "on-location" or "mobile" testing at the Village of Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow border in Sykes...Read More
COVID UPDATE: New Data Shows COVID Stress on Area Hospitals
December 11, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— National Public Radio, working in conjunction with the University of Minnesota, has created a new platform that...Read More
Indy Talks 24 – November 2020 – Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health
December 10, 2020
Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health, and Renee Recchia explain how COVID-19 data is collected and what it...Read More
Tarrytown Police Wrap Up Toy Drive
December 10, 2020
The Village of Tarrytown Police Department wrapped up its 14th annual toy drive this week. The department delivered hundreds of toys,...Read More
House Passes Law Curbing Oil Vessel Anchorage on Hudson
December 9, 2020
By Robert Kimmel--- Legislation passed by the House of Representatives has moved the goal of keeping the lower Hudson River...Read More
COVID Update: A Change in Tactics
December 9, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— It’s not that the micro-cluster strategy hasn’t been working. Some of the designated hot spots took well...Read More
Fifth Annual TaSH Holiday Market Saturday Offers Socially Distanced Outdoor Shopping
December 9, 2020
By Suzanne Sorrentino Like everything else this year, the annual TaSH Holiday Market, coming this Saturday, Dec. 12, to Patriots Park in Tarrytown, will...Read More