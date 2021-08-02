Dobbs Ferry News
Our Schools

A Masters School Student Journalist Earns The Right To Be A “Cherub”

• Bookmarks: 2

Fisk Hall, home of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism
August 2, 2021

By Kira Ratan–

Picture this: One hundred twenty-five 17-year-old high school journalists sitting in a Zoom room listening intently to a simulated press conference with breaking news. This happened every week for four weeks, and each conference is related to the one before it. We had to take notes—quickly, try to get our questions in, using our name and publication in a professional manner, after which we had twenty or so minutes to write a full breaking news story about the information given at the press conference. Let’s just say this: if I had problems with writer’s block, before, I don’t anymore.

Advertisement
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Fair
  • Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

This summer, I had the distinct privilege of being a “Cherub,” as aspiring journalists are called in the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute, which I attended “virtually” for four weeks, interviewing people on the street, listening to simulated breaking news conferences, writing stories in under twenty minutes, and a whole lot more. They call the program an ‘intensive’ for a reason, but I feel so lucky to have been able to dive deep into the world of journalism with so many talented peers and world-class instructors, eager to share their wisdom.

The program began in late June and ended in late July. Although it was upsetting that we couldn’t be together in person on Northwestern University’s campus near Chicago, we certainly made the most of our time together virtually. There, I met 120+ incredible rising seniors from around the world and 11 highly successful and exceedingly supportive instructors. Staff members included seasoned Medill professors, Wall Street Journal correspondents, and senior editors at Bloomberg Businessweek magazine.

Our mornings were spent in lectures and discussions with various instructors about every aspect of journalism. At night, impressive guest speakers, such as the president of CNN and a Medill student-turned-Politico fellow, came and spoke with the group, answering questions and providing valuable insight as experts in the field.

While every lecture was informative and interesting in its own way, a few in particular were especially compelling. One of our instructors is currently a disaster correspondent for the Wall Street Journal and spoke to us about what it takes to prepare to enter the eye of a storm or drive toward the blaze of a wildfire as everyone else evacuates. I must say, at that moment I actually felt like putting myself directly in harm’s way for a good cause.

During one of our night lectures, we heard from a White House correspondent with the Washington Post, who also happened to be the valedictorian when he graduated from Medill, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Northwestern, and an alumnus of the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, where I am currently a student. Hearing about all the accomplishments of someone in his mid-twenties, yet already a top correspondent at the Post, was both inspiring and a bit daunting.

We had continuing discussions about specific topics throughout our time in the program. We had a class each week on ethics, where we discussed scenarios journalists find themselves in and how to handle them with integrity and empathy. Additionally, we had several classes on broadcast journalism, where we learned the basics of producing a piece for TV; we even shot and edited a few stories ourselves.

As someone who had found a passion for journalism before I attended the Medill-Northwestern Journalism Institute, I have an entirely new appreciation for the craft and the professional field. In four weeks, I managed to gain more breadth and depth of all my journalistic skills than I thought possible. I learned so many new things about high school, college and professional journalism, and the skills I already had were monitored closely and strengthened with personal and detailed feedback from instructors.

This program has made me excited to see what the future holds. It has also taught me that it’s okay to not know exactly what’s in store for me yet. What I do know is that I’ve taken away invaluable lessons and journalistic insight and created lifelong friendships and relationships with caring students and instructors. The Journalism Institute dates back to 1934. The term “Cherub” was coined by then-Northwestern Dean Ralph Dennis to describe the bright young people who attended the program. Now I too am proud to call myself a Medill Cherub. I am forever grateful for this wonderful experience.

Kira Ratan

Kira Ratan, Editor-in-Chief of the Masters School student newspaper, Tower, as she enters her senior year, has interned for The Hudson Independent since she was a sophomore.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
A Masters School Student Journalist Earns The Right To Be A “Cherub”

A Masters School Student Journalist Earns The Right To Be A “Cherub”

August 2, 2021
By Kira Ratan-- Picture this: One hundred twenty-five 17-year-old high school journalists sitting in a Zoom room listening intently to...
Read More
Westchester Among Counties CDC Now Says Should Mask Up

Westchester Among Counties CDC Now Says Should Mask Up

July 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Despite its high (nearly 80%) vaccination rate, Westchester County is among a dozen counties in New York...
Read More
Local Governments Wrestle With Ways To Keep Remote Access As A Feature Of Public Meetings

Local Governments Wrestle With Ways To Keep Remote Access As A Feature Of Public Meetings

July 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— When restrictions on in-person meetings by local boards and committees in New York State were lifted in...
Read More
Tarrytown Resident Publishes First Memoir

Tarrytown Resident Publishes First Memoir

July 29, 2021
By Steve Sears--- Tarrytown resident Glenn Butler recently published his first memoir, Bending Atmospheres – A Journey from Inner to...
Read More
Three New School Administrators Hired in Tarrytown

Three New School Administrators Hired in Tarrytown

July 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three new administrators have been hired for the upcoming school year in The Public Schools of the...
Read More
Irvington Theater Receives Funding for All-New HVAC System, Paving Way for 2022 Reopening

Irvington Theater Receives Funding for All-New HVAC System, Paving Way for 2022 Reopening

July 28, 2021
by Brad Ogden— Since March of 2020, the Irvington Theater has been dark. The pandemic required that the doors stay...
Read More
Mercy College Named As Partner In Federal Grant To Extend Vaccinations Into Westchester’s Poorer Communities

Mercy College Named As Partner In Federal Grant To Extend Vaccinations Into Westchester’s Poorer Communities

July 27, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- When the Westchester County Department of Health (WCHD) pulled together a team to go into some of...
Read More
SH High Student Selected for NASA College Internship

SH High Student Selected for NASA College Internship

July 26, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Isabella Levine, a rising junior at Sleepy Hollow High School, has been selected from 750 applicants nationwide...
Read More
Soccer Standout Giving National Championship Dream One Last Shot 

Soccer Standout Giving National Championship Dream One Last Shot 

July 24, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- One last shot. Although Sleepy Hollow’s Samantha Coffey was drafted 12th overall last January by the Portland Thorns...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop

Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop

July 24, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- A Dobbs Ferry man has been indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for the attempted murder...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
29 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *