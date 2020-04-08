A Holy Week Message from the County Executive

In the video below, County Executive George Latimer extends a message to Westchester: “It is important for us to remember that the suspension of our usual traditions is not the suspension of our faith,” he writes. “We can instead use this time as a unique opportunity to renew our belief in things unseen, especially if the future remains uncertain. May this season inspire us all to have confidence that we will get through this together, and that better things will come. I wish a happy Easter and Passover to all who celebrate.”

