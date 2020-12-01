A Holiday Gift Guide from the Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber

December 1, 2020

This year is not your typical holiday shopping season. As coronavirus cases have climbed, many shoppers started their searches early, and much of it has been online, rather than through local retailers. However, many local shops are open for business, and supporting these businesses is important for the community. In keeping with that premise, the Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce has posted some help for both shoppers and retailers on its website.

“Support small businesses this Holiday season” is part of the message deployed on the Chamber’s site, which introduces viewers to a directory featuring an array of shops and businesses offering a wide variety of gifts. As it states, “Our gift collections are full of things to help you spread holiday cheers near and far.”

The site lists both local shops and retailers from which purchases can be sent directly to the gift recipient or to the buyer. Items are arranged by price as well as by category—women, men, kids, teens, entertainment, etc.

For online shopping, customers are urged to buy as early as possible because of the strain COVID-19 is likely to put on delivery services.

The link to the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Shopping collection is http://www.sleepyhollowtarrytownchamber.com/holiday-store.