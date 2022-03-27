A Good Run for Worthy Causes

March 27, 2022

The weather was perfect—not for sunbathing but for long distance running: temperatures in the mid-forties, overcast skies, maybe a little cooling sprinkle of rain toward the end of the race.

There were 690 runners registered for Sunday’s annual Sleepy Hollow Half Marathon race, with entry fees and contributions going toward local charities. Last year’s race raised $60,000 that was presented to the village Board of Trustees and re-distributed to worth causes. Make-a-Wish Hudson Valley CEO Kristine Burton served as this year’s official race starter, and volunteers representing the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Kids Club and students and teachers from local schools handed out water along the route.

It may have been just a half marathon (13.1 miles), but the course is not for sissies: up Beekman Avenue and Bedford Road onto the Old Croton Aqueduct, around Rockwood Hall and back down through the Manors along the Hudson. The final stretch up Pocantico Street on legs leaden with fatigue brought runners to a finish line at the W.L Morse School, where they were handed medallions on yellow sashes and offered rehydration options ranging from Gatorade in the Morse parking lot to beer at J.P. Doyle’s around the corner on Beekman.

There’s a whimsical side to the Sleepy Hollow race that reveals itself in costumes and accoutrements. One woman ran with her dog (which finished a leash-length ahead of her).

Other runners were nothing but game-faced. The men’s division winner was Corey Levin of the Bronx, whose time of one hour, 15 minutes and 16 seconds was, according to Rivertown Runners President Todd Ruppel, a course record. The winning woman was Sleepy Hollow’s own Ana Nielsen with a finishing time of 1:22;24.

Just 82 seconds behind winner Levin was Skyler Mosenthal of Briarcliff, whose father Scott was the longtime principal of Irvington High School. Skylar is training for the full Boston Marathon, less than a month off.

Personal trainer and Pilates instructor Elena Remais, 60, has run the Sleepy Hollow Half Marathon four or five times and has a simple goal: “Get it done.” There’s more to it than that, however. Her goal this year is to run a half marathon every month. In January, she ran in Phoenix; in February, it was Atlanta. Her time in this year’s Sleepy Hollow race was not her best, but that’s okay, she says. “I do love this race, however, slow or fast. It’s so pretty.”

The Rivertown Runners club that sponsors the half marathon won’t know for a while how much money the race will raise, but it will only add to the more than $500,000 that has been raised and spent since 2010.

Photos by Josh Chang and Barrett Seaman for The Hudson Independent