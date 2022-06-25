Advertisement
Sleepy Hollow News

A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

Cyclers and members of Luis Zhizhpon's family commemorate the tenth year of his death on Broadway
June 25, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

More than a dozen rivertown cyclists plus members of the family of Luis Zhizhpon gathered in the shade of the traffic island at the opening of Millard Avenue at Broadway in Sleepy Hollow to commemorate his passing ten years ago while bicycling home from his work as a chef at the Guadalajara restaurant a few miles up Route 9. He was 30 at the time.

A Sleepy Hollow police officer who was at the scene remembers the skid marks on Broadway across the street from where the ceremony took place. No charges were filed.

Dan Convissor, who heads up Bike Tarrytown, a local group that promotes bike safety in general and the installation of bicycle lanes along Rte. 9 specifically, noted that Broadway averages 24 crashes and 17 injuries each year, adding, “Many of our neighbors want to ride places, but dangerous roads like this make people too scared to bike.”

“Fortunately, this can be fixed,” continued Convissor. “The Route 9 Active Transportation Project will make it safe to walk and bike from the hospital [Phelps)] to the [Sleepy Hollow] High School.”
As part of a tradition that also serves as a promotion for the bike lane project, a so-called “ghost bike” was affixed to the base of a street sign with Luis Zhizhpon’s photo and the dates of his birth and death.

Luis Zhizhpon’s “Ghost Bike”
