Sleepy Hollow News A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow Published 2 mins ago2 mins ago Cyclers and members of Luis Zhizhpon's family commemorate the tenth year of his death on Broadway June 25, 2022 By Barrett Seaman– More than a dozen rivertown cyclists plus members of the family of Luis Zhizhpon gathered in the shade of the traffic island at the opening of Millard Avenue at Broadway in Sleepy Hollow to commemorate his passing ten years ago while bicycling home from his work as a chef at the Guadalajara restaurant a few miles up Route 9. He was 30 at the time. A Sleepy Hollow police officer who was at the scene remembers the skid marks on Broadway across the street from where the ceremony took place. No charges were filed.Advertisement Dan Convissor, who heads up Bike Tarrytown, a local group that promotes bike safety in general and the installation of bicycle lanes along Rte. 9 specifically, noted that Broadway averages 24 crashes and 17 injuries each year, adding, “Many of our neighbors want to ride places, but dangerous roads like this make people too scared to bike.” “Fortunately, this can be fixed,” continued Convissor. “The Route 9 Active Transportation Project will make it safe to walk and bike from the hospital [Phelps)] to the [Sleepy Hollow] High School.” As part of a tradition that also serves as a promotion for the bike lane project, a so-called “ghost bike” was affixed to the base of a street sign with Luis Zhizhpon’s photo and the dates of his birth and death. Luis Zhizhpon’s “Ghost Bike” Advertisement Sleepy Hollow News A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow June 25, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- More than a dozen rivertown cyclists plus members of the family of Luis Zhizhpon gathered in the... Read More School News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates June 24, 2022 Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas June 23 at Doc Rasbeck Athletic Field. The following... Read More Community News Tarrytown News Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion June 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- A year after announcing that it would spend $1.8 billion to expand its research and preclinical manufacturing... Read More Local Charities Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club Celebrating 98 Years of Service June 23, 2022 Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club focuses on environmental and beautification projects within Patriots and Neperan Parks, as well as... Read More Irvington News School News Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2022 June 22, 2022 Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2022 during a commencement ceremony at Matthiessen Park on June 18. Acting Principal... Read More Health News Dental Surgery By Robot June 22, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- There are plenty of dentists in Tarrytown, where Clair Moore lives and works as a real estate... Read More School News Tarrytown News Hackley School Class of 2022 Receive Diplomas June 21, 2022 Hackley School held its annual graduation ceremony earlier this month at its Tarrytown campus. The Class of 2022 graduates were:... Read More Community News Irvington News Black Bear Spotted in Irvington Woods June 21, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Naturally enough, the first report showed up on Facebook. Writing on Irvington’s 10533 page, Margaret Peter Copp... Read More Environmental News HELPING WILDLIFE: IT’S TURTLE SEASON. HELP THEM CROSS! June 21, 2022 By Suzy Allman, TEAC member If you're driving around the lakes in Tarrytown this time of year, you're likely to... Read More Community News Local Dogs on Parade In Patriots Park June 20, 2022 The dogs had their day in Tarrytown this past weekend as dozens took part in the Tarrytown Dogs on Parade... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint