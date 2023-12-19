A Fond Farewell to Riviera

December 19, 2023

By Shana Liebman–

Westchester residents are mourning the recent announcement that Riviera Bakehouse, the beloved Ardsley bakery, is closing its doors after 70 years in business.

“The response has been tremendous,” says Liv Hansen, who has owned the bakery since 2011. “Many were shocked, concerned, and just sad. So many customers and former employees reached out to us to share their fond memories, feelings of loss, and well wishes.”

The Riviera, which famously sells stunningly colorful, customizable birthday cakes, as well as cookies, fresh pies, a killer cheesecake, and savory treats like quiche, soup, and sandwiches, was opened by two German brothers in the 1950s. After multiple owners, it was sold to Hansen’s mother, Kaye, in 1994. Throughout its existence, it has been the go-to bakery for many Rivertown residents – there is always a steady stream of happy regulars perusing treats or buying lunch. Some of its current employees have worked there for more than 20 years.

Hansen says that there were many reasons, including COVID, that she decided to close the Ardsley shop. “In the end, it came down to a quality-of-life choice. We have been working extremely hard for the last few years and are hoping that downsizing will alleviate some of the pressures we have as small business owners.”

The good news is that although Riviera will officially shut its Ardsley doors at the end of January, its smaller counterpart at the Tarrytown train station (which Hansen launched in 2020) will remain open for breakfast and lunch, grab-and-go dinners, cupcakes, cookies, and a coffee bar. Unfortunately, customers won’t be able to buy custom cakes, chocolate babka, rainbow cookies, machine-press cookies like pretzels and hearts, challah, fruit pies, or rugelach there. Also, the stock cake choices will only be available in four or five flavors.

“We will be forced to cut many items from our weekly repertoire,” Hansen says. “But that doesn’t mean they are gone forever.” In fact, she says that many of these popular items could be available at the Tarrytown location in the near future.

In the meantime, Hansen is confident that she made the right decision. “I feel that being able to focus on one location, rather than being torn between the two, will enable me to make it the best it can be.”

