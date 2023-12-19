Sponsor
End of Year Ask - donate to The Indy
Lifestyles

A Fond Farewell to Riviera

• Bookmarks: 9

The original Riviera Bakehouse to close its doors, but the offshoot at the Tarrytown train station remains
December 19, 2023

By Shana Liebman–

Westchester residents are mourning the recent announcement that Riviera Bakehouse, the beloved Ardsley bakery, is closing its doors after 70 years in business.

Sponsor
Support The Indy - Year-End Ask

“The response has been tremendous,” says Liv Hansen, who has owned the bakery since 2011. “Many were shocked, concerned, and just sad. So many customers and former employees reached out to us to share their fond memories, feelings of loss, and well wishes.”

The Riviera, which famously sells stunningly colorful, customizable birthday cakes, as well as cookies, fresh pies, a killer cheesecake, and savory treats like quiche, soup, and sandwiches, was opened by two German brothers in the 1950s. After multiple owners, it was sold to Hansen’s mother, Kaye, in 1994. Throughout its existence, it has been the go-to bakery for many Rivertown residents – there is always a steady stream of happy regulars perusing treats or buying lunch. Some of its current employees have worked there for more than 20 years.

Hansen says that there were many reasons, including COVID, that she decided to close the Ardsley shop. “In the end, it came down to a quality-of-life choice. We have been working extremely hard for the last few years and are hoping that downsizing will alleviate some of the pressures we have as small business owners.”

The good news is that although Riviera will officially shut its Ardsley doors at the end of January, its smaller counterpart at the Tarrytown train station (which Hansen launched in 2020) will remain open for breakfast and lunch, grab-and-go dinners, cupcakes, cookies, and a coffee bar. Unfortunately, customers won’t be able to buy custom cakes, chocolate babka, rainbow cookies, machine-press cookies like pretzels and hearts, challah, fruit pies, or rugelach there. Also, the stock cake choices will only be available in four or five flavors.

There will be fewer choices in Tarrytown but they’ll be just as rich

“We will be forced to cut many items from our weekly repertoire,” Hansen says. “But that doesn’t mean they are gone forever.” In fact, she says that many of these popular items could be available at the Tarrytown location in the near future.

In the meantime, Hansen is confident that she made the right decision. “I feel that being able to focus on one location, rather than being torn between the two, will enable me to make it the best it can be.”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Lineup Unveiled for First Sleepy Hollow Music Festival in June

Lineup Unveiled for First Sleepy Hollow Music Festival in June

December 20, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Organizers of the first Sleepy Hollow Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Kingsland Point...
Read More
A Fond Farewell to Riviera

A Fond Farewell to Riviera

December 19, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- Westchester residents are mourning the recent announcement that Riviera Bakehouse, the beloved Ardsley bakery, is closing its...
Read More
Irvington High Students Debate Global Issues at Model UN Conference

Irvington High Students Debate Global Issues at Model UN Conference

December 17, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Members of the Model United Nations Club at Irvington High School recently participated in the Masters School...
Read More
Like Yourself First

Like Yourself First

December 16, 2023
LIKE YOURSELF FIRST: Self-love vs. Selfies By Krista Madsen– PYRAMID SCHEMES The first thing I do when I post my essays on...
Read More
A Night for Suicide Awareness Slated at Sleepy Hollow High

A Night for Suicide Awareness Slated at Sleepy Hollow High

December 13, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Peggy Noonan wishes her son, Kevin, had openly discussed the anguish he surely endured before he took...
Read More
It’s All Pelvic Floor

It’s All Pelvic Floor

December 13, 2023
The old brewery at 145 Palisades Street in Dobbs Ferry continues to fill out with an eclectic mix of businesses,...
Read More
Irvington Recreation & Parks Department – Winter Session

Irvington Recreation & Parks Department – Winter Session

December 13, 2023
Ballet -  3 years & older Fridays - Various times Explore Cooking  - 1st grade & older - Various days/times...
Read More
Voters Approve $87M Tarrytown Capital School Bond

Voters Approve $87M Tarrytown Capital School Bond

December 13, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in the Tarrytown School District were in a holiday spirit Tuesday as they overwhelmingly approved an...
Read More
Appeals Court Hands New York’s Redistricting Decision Back to the Politicians

Appeals Court Hands New York’s Redistricting Decision Back to the Politicians

December 12, 2023
This story has been updated: By Barrett Seaman-- The 4-3 vote by the New York State Court of Appeals ordering...
Read More
Phelps Opens State-of-the-Art Neurosurgery Center

Phelps Opens State-of-the-Art Neurosurgery Center

December 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- An array of doctors, administrators, board members and executives from Northwell Health gathered Monday at Phelps Hospital...
Read More
9 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
221 views
bookmark icon