A Desire To Excel Pays Off

October 6, 2025

By Tom Pedulla–

The hard work of Dobbs Ferry senior Anthony Ficarrotta paid off when he committed to play basketball at Division 2 St. Thomas Aquinas College in Orangeburg, N.Y. The 6-3, 184-pound guard, who became a 1,000-point scorer for the Eagles last season, was heavily recruited by Division 3 schools and by a significant number of Division 2 programs. He was impressed by everything he saw during an overnight visit to St. Thomas Aquinas in early September.

“One of the things that ultimately decided my going there was how welcoming the players were and how welcoming the coaches were, how hard they worked the players and how they pushed the players to be the best version of themselves,” Ficarrotta said. “I felt I fit in with that.”

His intense desire to excel helped him to emerge as one of Section 1’s premier players. “He’s in here almost every morning before school starts, just working, working, working,” noted Dobbs Ferry coach Scott Patrillo. “He’s either getting shots up or working on his moves or working on his athleticism. He’s really become dedicated to the weight room, so he’s continually adding strength. He’s just going to get better and better.”

Patrillo added, “I think he’s a Division 1 talent that a great school like St. Thomas Aquinas is getting. I think they’re going to be incredibly pleased when they see the player he is and what he’s going to bring to the program. I see great things for both of them.”

Another impressive element to Ficarrotta is his loyalty. He bucked the trend that has seen many strong prospects leave public schools to attend private schools. “I definitely had a bunch of private schools ask me about transferring,” Ficarrotta said. “I feel I have unfinished business at Dobbs Ferry. I’ve been playing with these kids my whole life. They are like family to me.

“I have loyalty to Dobbs. Everyone has been so good to me there — coaches, teachers, everybody. We have one more chance to win a gold ball and I wasn’t going to leave that.”

Patrillo appreciates the commitment Ficarrotta made to his program. “He could have gone to a prep school and that might have opened more doors for him. But he wanted to stay at Dobbs Ferry and he wanted to be in Section 1,” the coach said. “I know he hasn’t achieved all of his goals yet here.”

The Eagles are expected to make a run at Section 1 supremacy this winter. A strong group of returning players was bolstered by the addition of center Parker Medlin, a transfer from Alexander Hamilton who should provide an imposing presence in the middle.

Ficarrotta had hoped to receive a scholarship offer from a Division 1 school. “One of the things I think that hurt him was the transfer portal,” Patrillo said. “College coaches are going out there and they’re after more mature men than boys coming out of high school. You’re seeing a lot of movement between divisions and between teams, which hurts the high school player more than anybody.”

With all of that movement, it would not be surprising to see Ficarrotta eventually compete at the Division 1 level as he continues to elevate his game. For now, though, he is totally focused on the upcoming season and then contributing to St. Thomas Aquinas’ success.

I’m just thinking about my first year in Division 2 and I’ll go from there. I’m not thinking too far ahead,” Ficarrotta said, eager to embrace the challenges ahead.

