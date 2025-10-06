Support our Sponsors
RiverArts Studio Tour
Dobbs Ferry News
Rivertowns Sports

A Desire To Excel Pays Off

• Bookmarks: 10

Dobbs Ferry Guard Anthony Ficarrotta plays a cut above most rivals. (photo by Matthew Doherty)
October 6, 2025

By Tom Pedulla–

 The hard work of Dobbs Ferry senior Anthony Ficarrotta paid off when he committed to play basketball at Division 2 St. Thomas Aquinas College in Orangeburg, N.Y. The 6-3, 184-pound guard, who became a 1,000-point scorer for the Eagles last season, was heavily recruited by Division 3 schools and by a significant number of Division 2 programs. He was impressed by everything he saw during an overnight visit to St. Thomas Aquinas in early September.

“One of the things that ultimately decided my going there was how welcoming the players were and how welcoming the coaches were, how hard they worked the players and how they pushed the players to be the best version of themselves,” Ficarrotta said. “I felt I fit in with that.”

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

His intense desire to excel helped him to emerge as one of Section 1’s premier players. “He’s in here almost every morning before school starts, just working, working, working,” noted Dobbs Ferry coach Scott Patrillo. “He’s either getting shots up or working on his moves or working on his athleticism. He’s really become dedicated to the weight room, so he’s continually adding strength. He’s just going to get better and better.”

Patrillo added, “I think he’s a Division 1 talent that a great school like St. Thomas Aquinas is getting. I think they’re going to be incredibly pleased when they see the player he is and what he’s going to bring to the program. I see great things for both of them.”

Another impressive element to Ficarrotta is his loyalty. He bucked the trend that has seen many strong prospects leave public schools to attend private schools. “I definitely had a bunch of private schools ask me about transferring,” Ficarrotta said. “I feel I have unfinished business at Dobbs Ferry. I’ve been playing with these kids my whole life. They are like family to me.

“I have loyalty to Dobbs. Everyone has been so good to me there — coaches, teachers, everybody. We have one more chance to win a gold ball and I wasn’t going to leave that.”

Patrillo appreciates the commitment Ficarrotta made to his program. “He could have gone to a prep school and that might have opened more doors for him. But he wanted to stay at Dobbs Ferry and he wanted to be in Section 1,” the coach said. “I know he hasn’t achieved all of his goals yet here.”

The Eagles are expected to make a run at Section 1 supremacy this winter. A strong group of returning players was bolstered by the addition of center Parker Medlin, a transfer from Alexander Hamilton who should provide an imposing presence in the middle.

Ficarrotta had hoped to receive a scholarship offer from a Division 1 school. “One of the things I think that hurt him was the transfer portal,” Patrillo said. “College coaches are going out there and they’re after more mature men than boys coming out of high school. You’re seeing a lot of movement between divisions and between teams, which hurts the high school player more than anybody.”

With all of that movement, it would not be surprising to see Ficarrotta eventually compete at the Division 1 level as he continues to elevate his game. For now, though, he is totally focused on the upcoming season and then contributing to St. Thomas Aquinas’ success.

 I’m just thinking about my first year in Division 2 and I’ll go from there. I’m not thinking too far ahead,” Ficarrotta said, eager to embrace the challenges ahead.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Sustainable Westchester energy
A Desire To Excel Pays Off

A Desire To Excel Pays Off

October 6, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--  The hard work of Dobbs Ferry senior Anthony Ficarrotta paid off when he committed to play basketball...
Read More
Brains!

Brains!

October 5, 2025
BRAINS! Going Presi-mental in a two-part series By Krista Madsen OUT, DAMNED SPOT! This is going to be gross. When you’re burning...
Read More
Going Toe-To-Toe With The Boys

Going Toe-To-Toe With The Boys

October 4, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- Several teammates on the Dobbs Ferry football team for seventh and eighth graders tested Quinn Cronin by...
Read More
Halloween Happenings: The Full 2025 Rivertowns Schedule

Halloween Happenings: The Full 2025 Rivertowns Schedule

October 3, 2025
In the month leading up to Halloween, there are dozens of events, activities, entertainment and downright scary stuff going on....
Read More
Holtec Has No Imminent Plans to Restart Indian Point

Holtec Has No Imminent Plans to Restart Indian Point

September 30, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The company decommissioning the nuclear power plants at Indian Point is not planning to restart the facility...
Read More
Mercy University Recognized for Social Mobility

Mercy University Recognized for Social Mobility

September 30, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Mercy University has been named by U.S. News & World Report as a top performer on Social...
Read More
Annual Support-A-Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Sunday

Annual Support-A-Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer Sunday

September 29, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s been 31 years since Support-A-Walk was first held to provide support to individuals and family members...
Read More
Fear of Fear

Fear of Fear

September 29, 2025
FEAR OF FEAR: Trigger alert! By Krista Madsen I’m afraid of everything. Why be selective when you can just have a generalized...
Read More
Irvington Rocktoberfest Attracts Hundreds

Irvington Rocktoberfest Attracts Hundreds

September 28, 2025
Hundreds of residents enjoyed the many activities Saturday at the Village of Irvington’s Rocktoberfest. The outdoor music festival in Matthiessen...
Read More
New High On Beekman Avenue

New High On Beekman Avenue

September 25, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Anybody with concerns about the legality of Quality High, the new cannabis dispensary in Sleepy Hollow, need...
Read More
10 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
116 views
bookmark icon