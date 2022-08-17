A Death That Didn’t Have To Happen

By W.B. King-- Stirring words from writers such as William Shakespeare, Robert Frost, Wallace Stevens, Sylvia Plath and Elizabeth Bishop...Read More
August 17, 2022
I was devastated when I heard about Anthony Napoli’s (a.k.a. Rock And Roll Tony) death in early August. For many years, he and I were virtual neighbors, both of us living just up the hill from the Chase bank on North Broadway. We didn’t exactly talk much, but he was one of the first true locals I’d met when I moved here with my wife in 2012, and I always enjoyed hearing him recollect his fondness for Cheap Trick and the halcyon days of his youth. I knew Tony had been through some traumas that evidently left him with some cognitive issues, but he was an absolutely unthreatening and endearing fixture in Tarrytown, the kind of guy that gives small towns like ours its character and sense of place. I was actually waiting in line behind him for the barber’s chair just this July, watching him get his hair trimmed and smiling while he regaled the young stylist with rock and roll reminiscence.
It was duly evident in recent years he’d become very frail, and the pandemic no doubt took a big toll on someone who relied on being able to pace the neighborhood and feel and be seen. And then I found out via local nonprofit Bike Tarrytown founder Dan Convissor that Tony was struck and killed at the dangerous intersection starting at the corner of McKeel Avenue and Broadway. I was devastated again but also enraged. How many times do residents have to tell local officials that this specific intersection is a death trap before, well, someone gets killed. And not just anyone, but a true Tarrytown lifer who’d crossed that intersection a million times as a pedestrian resident, as he absolutely should feel safe and comfortable doing. So, firstly, may Tony rest in peace and rock and roll. And secondly, do something about that goddamn intersection. Now.
Kenny Herzog, Sleepy Hollow
