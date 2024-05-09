A CITIZEN WHO HAS MADE A BIG DIFFERENCE IN GREENBURGH: Cindy Collins of East Irvington

Cindy Collins has fought tirelessly for the people of Greenburgh. When she first moved to E Irvington in 2017, she noticed a small, old, seldom used playground on Taxter Road. She contacted me and other officials arguing that the park should be more accessible to the public. Without a parking lot or any sidewalks, residents had no safe way to access what should be a beautiful shared space. Cindy joined the Greenburgh Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and began to rally community support. She then became the Secretary of the East Irvington Civic Association where she further mobilized her community to take action. The once-neglected park underwent a remarkable revitalization project. Alongside the new and improved playground, a parking lot was constructed promoting greater accessibility. But Cindy’s efforts did not stop there. Today she can be found lobbying for the installation of much needed sidewalks along Taxter Road to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment, further connecting residents to the amenities they cherish and making the neighborhood safer for all. Cindy’s ongoing work in Greenburgh serves as a testament to the transformative power of grassroots activism. The Taxter Road sidewalk is currently being designed. We expect to construct the sidewalk on Taxter Road in 2025 –thanks, in large part, to Cindy’s leadership.

Can one person make a difference? The answer is yes. Cindy Collins is a role model for residents of our town. She has changed E Irvington and Greenburgh for the better. And, her efforts are greatly appreciated.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor