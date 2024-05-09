Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary A CITIZEN WHO HAS MADE A BIG DIFFERENCE IN GREENBURGH: Cindy Collins of East Irvington Published 9 hours ago9h ago • Bookmarks: 1 May 9, 2024 Cindy Collins has fought tirelessly for the people of Greenburgh. When she first moved to E Irvington in 2017, she noticed a small, old, seldom used playground on Taxter Road. She contacted me and other officials arguing that the park should be more accessible to the public. Without a parking lot or any sidewalks, residents had no safe way to access what should be a beautiful shared space. Cindy joined the Greenburgh Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and began to rally community support. She then became the Secretary of the East Irvington Civic Association where she further mobilized her community to take action. The once-neglected park underwent a remarkable revitalization project. Alongside the new and improved playground, a parking lot was constructed promoting greater accessibility. But Cindy’s efforts did not stop there. Today she can be found lobbying for the installation of much needed sidewalks along Taxter Road to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment, further connecting residents to the amenities they cherish and making the neighborhood safer for all. Cindy’s ongoing work in Greenburgh serves as a testament to the transformative power of grassroots activism. The Taxter Road sidewalk is currently being designed. We expect to construct the sidewalk on Taxter Road in 2025 –thanks, in large part, to Cindy’s leadership. Can one person make a difference? The answer is yes. Cindy Collins is a role model for residents of our town. She has changed E Irvington and Greenburgh for the better. And, her efforts are greatly appreciated. PAUL FEINER Greenburgh Town SupervisorSupport our Sponsors Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Environmental NewsIrvington News Irvington Woods Honored for its Old Growth May 8, 2024 Earlier this month, the Village of Irvington was welcomed into another prestigious environmental club when it was admitted into the... Read More ArdsleySchool News Ardsley Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named May 8, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley High School has named the top two scholars in the Class of 2024 with Derek Xu... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Sleepy Hollow High Junior Named Congressional Art Winner May 6, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Daniel Anderson, a junior at Sleepy Hollow High School, has been chosen by Congressman Mike Lawler as... Read More Environmental NewsIrvington News Irvington Asks For—And Gets—Not-So-Good News On Climate Change May 5, 2024 By Jeff Wilson-- In the 16 months since Charlotte Binns was named Irvington’s first Sustainability Director, the village has upped... Read More Environmental NewsLifestyles Golden Record Re-spin May 4, 2024 GOLDEN RECORD RE-SPIN: Instructions and a map for life unexpected By Krista Madsen– For Valentine’s Day, I wrote about the love story... Read More Arts & Entertainment Longtime Local Collaborators To Release ‘Debut’ Album At Music Hall “Listening Party” May 3, 2024 By W.B. King-- Sometime in 1993, Norm Dodge received a call from a buddy recording an album in Sleepy Hollow... Read More ArdsleyArts & Entertainment “Visions of Nature” Launches Ardsley Village Hall Gallery May 3, 2024 By Kris DiLorenzo-- The Village of Ardsley’s inaugural art exhibit is open in Village Hall, in a gallery established to... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsTop News Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Illegally Possessing Firearms and Explosives May 3, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Dobbs Ferry man could face up to 15 years in prison after being charged Thursday with... Read More Community NewsHealth News Healthcare Workers Call on Phelps for Pensions and Other Benefits May 2, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- It wasn’t a picket line in the traditional sense in which people are discouraged from entering a... Read More School NewsTarrytown News Transfiguration Catholic School in Tarrytown to Close May 2, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Catholic school that has served the Tarrytown community for 75 years will be closing next month.... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint