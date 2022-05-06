A Changing of the Guard at Westchester Land Trust

May 6, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

Kara Whelan, currently vice president of the Westchester Land Trust (WLT), will succeed Lori Ensinger, who is stepping down after nine years as president of the non-profit conservation organization. The change in leadership will take place in September, when the Ensinger takes on a new role as Senior Advisor. The announcement was made by Bruce Churchill, chairman of the WLT’s board of directors.

A highly regarded land conservationist, Whelan currently directs the WLT’s fundraising events, marketing and conservation programming. She was a guest in July 2019 on The Hudson Independent’scable interview show, Indy Talks, where she urged public participation in the “Pollinator Pathway” effort to facilitate pesticide-free corridors of native plants that provide nutrition and habitat for pollinating insects.

“Lori has done a tremendous job stewarding this organization,” Whelan said of her predecessor, “and I look forward to building upon all that she has achieved during her tenure.”

Founded in 1988, the Westchester Land Trust owns more than 1,000 acres of land in Westchester and eastern Putnam counties and has, since its founding, preserved 9,000 acres of open space.

For more information visit www.westchesterlandtrust.org.