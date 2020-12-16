A Change at the Top of Latino U

December 16, 2020

Al Gutierrez, chair of the board of Latino U College Access, the non-profit dedicated to preparing Latinx high school students for college, is stepping down after four years in the role. He will be succeeded by Stephen Moroney, the organization’s former vice chair.

Moroney is a Senior Vice President of TD Bank where he is also responsible for the bank’s philanthropic endeavors. At Latino U, he has volunteered his time as a College Coach, working with students one-on-one to prepare them for college.

Taking Moroney’s spot as vice chair will be Shawn Edwards, chief technology officer for Bloomberg.

Founded by Shirley Acevedo Buontempo, Latino U College Access (LUCA) provides intensive support for dozens of Latinx high school students from Westchester County high schools in their efforts to win college admission and scholarships.