Community Board

A Change at the Top of Latino U

• Bookmarks: 2

New Latino U chairman Stephen Moroney
December 16, 2020

Al Gutierrez, chair of the board of Latino U College Access, the non-profit dedicated to preparing Latinx high school students for college, is stepping down after four years in the role. He will be succeeded by Stephen Moroney, the organization’s former vice chair.

Moroney is a Senior Vice President of TD Bank where he is also responsible for the bank’s philanthropic endeavors. At Latino U, he has volunteered his time as a College Coach, working with students one-on-one to prepare them for college.

Taking Moroney’s spot as vice chair will be Shawn Edwards, chief technology officer for Bloomberg.

 

New vice chair Shawn Edwards

Founded by Shirley Acevedo Buontempo, Latino U College Access (LUCA) provides intensive support for dozens of Latinx high school students from Westchester County high schools in their efforts to win college admission and scholarships.

Share the News!
Big Snow Storm Coming Wednesday/Thursday. Here’s the Plan:

Big Snow Storm Coming Wednesday/Thursday. Here’s the Plan:

December 15, 2020
When they throw around terms like "blockbuster," and "massive," you know there's probably going to be some significant snowfall. Westchester...
Read More
COVID Update: Phelps Administers Westchester’s First Vaccine Doses

COVID Update: Phelps Administers Westchester’s First Vaccine Doses

December 15, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— She was not the first to get the shot. That honor went to two ER docs from...
Read More
Edge-on-Hudson Honored by Builders Association

Edge-on-Hudson Honored by Builders Association

December 15, 2020
By Barrett Seaman-- The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) gave Sleepy Hollow’s Edge-on-Hudson a Silver Award for Multifamily Community...
Read More
COVID Update: Split Screen

COVID Update: Split Screen

December 14, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— Applause broke out as Sandra Lindsay, 52, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, like...
Read More
Irvington Business Expands to Offer Holiday Boutique

Irvington Business Expands to Offer Holiday Boutique

December 14, 2020
By Laurie Leavy--- At a time when some businesses are downsizing, or even closing, one Irvington business is expanding their...
Read More
Watch Out for Potential COVID Vaccine Scams

Watch Out for Potential COVID Vaccine Scams

December 14, 2020
Though we’ve only seen one COVID-19 vaccine scam in SIRS (a federal data search mechanism) at this point, we know...
Read More
COVID-19 Mobile Testing in Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow December 17th

COVID-19 Mobile Testing in Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow December 17th

December 14, 2020
Westchester Medical Center is returning for additional "on-location" or "mobile" testing at the Village of Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow border in Sykes...
Read More
COVID UPDATE: New Data Shows COVID Stress on Area Hospitals

COVID UPDATE: New Data Shows COVID Stress on Area Hospitals

December 11, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— National Public Radio, working in conjunction with the University of Minnesota, has created a new platform that...
Read More
Indy Talks 24 – November 2020 – Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health

Indy Talks 24 – November 2020 – Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health

December 10, 2020
Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health, and Renee Recchia explain how COVID-19 data is collected and what it...
Read More
Tarrytown Police Wrap Up Toy Drive

Tarrytown Police Wrap Up Toy Drive

December 10, 2020
The Village of Tarrytown Police Department wrapped up its 14th annual toy drive this week. The department delivered hundreds of toys,...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
18 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *