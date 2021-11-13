Arts & Entertainment News & Events
Dobbs Ferry News

A Chance To Hear Afghan Music

Quareshi Roya with his ruhab
November 13, 2021

By Barrett Seaman —

The event at Dobbs Ferry’s South Church on Sunday, Nov. 21, will not be your typical rivertowns fundraiser, though it is indeed an effort to raise money in support of resettlement efforts on behalf of refugees recently arrived from Afghanistan.

Advertisement
Architecture for Kids

It will also be a rare opportunity to absorb the musical culture of a benighted country known to most Americans as the site of an endless war. The marquee performer will be 24-year-old Elham Fanoos, an internationally trained — and honored — pianist, whose life work has been to “embody a positive face of Afghanistan’s future and to provide hope to musicians and artists living under threats to their creative expression all around the world.” He has performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington and Carnegie Hall in New York as well as for members of the diplomatic corps in a variety of countries, including his own.

Afghani concert pianist Elham Fanoos

He was the 3rd prize winner in the Golden Key International Piano Competition in Frankfurt in 2012 and the winner of Concerto Competition at Hunter College, where he trained, as well as at the Manhattan School of Music and the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, the only Afghan school where boys and girls could study academic subjects and both eastern and western musical traditions together. At the South Church event, he will perform his interpretations of traditional Afghan music.

Afghan performer Ahmad Fanoos

Elham’s father, Ahmad Fanoos, a famous singer of traditional songs in his native country, has only recently been released from the refugee resettlement facility in Virginia and will also be able to make the event.

Another musician who will be performing is Quareshi Roya, long absent but still famous in his native country. In 1983, Roya brought with him to the U.S. the traditional Afghan instrument, the ruhab, a short-necked, lute-like string instrument that traces back to the eighth century BC. The music he has since created reflects a wide range of musical cultures blended with that of his native Afghanistan.

Also slated to perform is St. Petersburg-born Eugene Sirotkine, a pianist and conductor of the Hudson Valley Singers.

Maestro Eugene Sirotkine

The musical performances will be preceded by a panel discussion of refugee issues. The program starts at 4 p.m.

 

Share the News!
more
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
A Chance To Hear Afghan Music

A Chance To Hear Afghan Music

November 13, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — The event at Dobbs Ferry’s South Church on Sunday, Nov. 21, will not be your typical rivertowns...
Read More
StoryWalk: A Fun, Educational Activity for All Ages in Patriots Park

StoryWalk: A Fun, Educational Activity for All Ages in Patriots Park

November 12, 2021
By Linda Viertel— National StoryWalk week is Nov. 15-19, but Barbara Cohen, Warner Library’s bilingual children’s librarian, and Patricia Cohn,...
Read More
State Redistricting Commission Ponders How to Divvy Up Westchester

State Redistricting Commission Ponders How to Divvy Up Westchester

November 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — Dividing up a population as large and diverse as New York State’s into equitable voting blocks...
Read More
‘A Precarious Time’ for Small Business Owners

‘A Precarious Time’ for Small Business Owners

November 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — The Hud­son In­de­pen­dent pre­sents “The Sup­ply Chain Cri­sis Is­n’t Just Global; It’s Lo­cal,” a se­ries de­scrib­ing...
Read More
The Rivertowns Salute our Veterans

The Rivertowns Salute our Veterans

November 11, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — The rivertowns honored the service of war veterans today with wreaths, praise, prayers — and cookies....
Read More
Pocantico Hills Marathon to Make its Debut Saturday

Pocantico Hills Marathon to Make its Debut Saturday

November 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo— More than 140 runners are expected to take part in the inaugural Pocantico Hills Marathon this Saturday,...
Read More
‘Doesn’t Feel like a Short-Term Glitch’: Materials Shortages Rock Construction Projects

‘Doesn’t Feel like a Short-Term Glitch’: Materials Shortages Rock Construction Projects

November 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — The Hudson Independent presents "The Supply Chain Crisis Isn't Just Global; It's Local," a series describing...
Read More
They’re Here! COVID Vaccines for 5-Through-11–Year-Olds

They’re Here! COVID Vaccines for 5-Through-11–Year-Olds

November 9, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — Normally, the parking lot behind the medical office building on Ashford Avenue in Dobbs Ferry would...
Read More
Where Matters Stand with the Broadway Bike Path

Where Matters Stand with the Broadway Bike Path

November 9, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — A drinks and hors d’oeuvres reception at a Sleepy Hollow restaurant early in November drew a...
Read More
Without Cheese Or Waiters, it Was Time to Close

Without Cheese Or Waiters, it Was Time to Close

November 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — The Hudson Independent presents "The Supply Chain Crisis Isn't Just Global; It's Local," a series describing...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
1 view
bookmark icon