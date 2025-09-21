A Candidate With “Extraordinary Drive, Know-How And Common Sense”:

September 21, 2025

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

I am proud to endorse the Sleepy Hollow Democrat candidates in this year’s local election: Marjorie Hsu for Mayor, and Cory Krall, Jared Rodriguez, and Jairo Triguero for Village Trustee.

Marjorie and I co-chaired the first Westchester County Asian American Advisory Board (AAAB). It was Marjorie’s initiative to ask County Executive George Latimer to fund an AAPI community needs assessment—so we could better understand the growing and diverse Asian American population in Westchester.

AAAB members invested countless hours surveying residents, which uncovered unmet needs that mirror challenges across many underserved communities. With these insights, we partnered with the County to expand language access, and I directed County funding to AAPI nonprofits in Westchester for the first time.

Marjorie and I also worked with local school districts to introduce new AAPI curriculum. Asian students report the lowest sense of belonging and the highest rates of suicide among teens, so we prioritized culturally inclusive education. Sleepy Hollow and Irvington became the first districts to adopt a multidisciplinary AAPI curriculum pilot, ensuring that students learn about our community’s long history of contributions and struggles.

Finally, we supported Dr. Teresa Hsu-Walket in launching SPEAK, a new Westchester-based nonprofit providing language-accessible, culturally appropriate mental health services for youth.

From these initiatives, I learned that Marjorie has the extraordinary drive, know-how, and common sense we need in our leaders. Marjorie was able to organize dozens of volunteers to survey one percent of all Asian Americans in Westchester. She was able to translate data into real government action, she has the skills, knowledge, and leadership abilities we need to get things done.

As County Legislator, I see every day how important it is to have local leaders who are ready to roll up their sleeves, listen carefully, and work in partnership with residents, businesses, and regional partners. Marjorie, Cory, Jared, and Jairo are that team. They will bring both fresh ideas and proven dedication to public service, and I am confident they will serve Sleepy Hollow with distinction.

I wholeheartedly ask that you join me in supporting Marjorie Hsu for Mayor, and Cory Krall, Jared Rodriguez, and Jairo Triguero for Trustee. Together, they will work to keep Sleepy Hollow moving forward.

Sincerely,

David Imamura

Majority Leader, Westchester County Legislature