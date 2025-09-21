Support our Sponsors
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

A Candidate With “Extraordinary Drive, Know-How And Common Sense”:

• Bookmarks: 1

September 21, 2025

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

I am proud to endorse the Sleepy Hollow Democrat candidates in this year’s local election: Marjorie Hsu for Mayor, and Cory Krall, Jared Rodriguez, and Jairo Triguero for Village Trustee.

Marjorie and I co-chaired the first Westchester County Asian American Advisory Board (AAAB).  It was Marjorie’s initiative to ask County Executive George Latimer to fund an AAPI community needs assessment—so we could better understand the growing and diverse Asian American population in Westchester.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gym Cats - Westchester Ninja Cats program
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

AAAB members invested countless hours surveying residents, which uncovered unmet needs that mirror challenges across many underserved communities. With these insights, we partnered with the County to expand language access, and I directed County funding to AAPI nonprofits in Westchester for the first time.

Marjorie and I also worked with local school districts to introduce new AAPI curriculum. Asian students report the lowest sense of belonging and the highest rates of suicide among teens, so we prioritized culturally inclusive education. Sleepy Hollow and Irvington became the first districts to adopt a multidisciplinary AAPI curriculum pilot, ensuring that students learn about our community’s long history of contributions and struggles.

Finally, we supported Dr. Teresa Hsu-Walket in launching SPEAK, a new Westchester-based nonprofit providing language-accessible, culturally appropriate mental health services for youth.

From these initiatives, I learned that Marjorie has the extraordinary drive, know-how, and common sense we need in our leaders.  Marjorie was able to organize dozens of volunteers to survey one percent of all Asian Americans in Westchester.  She was able to translate data into real government action, she has the skills, knowledge, and leadership abilities we need to get things done.

As County Legislator, I see every day how important it is to have local leaders who are ready to roll up their sleeves, listen carefully, and work in partnership with residents, businesses, and regional partners. Marjorie, Cory, Jared, and Jairo are that team. They will bring both fresh ideas and proven dedication to public service, and I am confident they will serve Sleepy Hollow with distinction.

I wholeheartedly ask that you join me in supporting Marjorie Hsu for Mayor, and Cory Krall, Jared Rodriguez, and Jairo Triguero for Trustee. Together, they will work to keep Sleepy Hollow moving forward.

 

Sincerely,

David Imamura

Majority Leader, Westchester County Legislature

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Sustainable Westchester energy
Sleepy Hollow Loses First Game with Second Half Collapse

Sleepy Hollow Loses First Game with Second Half Collapse

September 21, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow coach Anthony Giuliano spoke throughout the preseason about the need to go punch for punch...
Read More
Horsemanning

Horsemanning

September 20, 2025
HORSEMANNING: And other nouns that become verbs By Krista Madsen Well, it’s Halloween in the Hollow, which you can more efficiently call...
Read More
Irvington’s Cifone’s, An Italian Version Of Cheers

Irvington’s Cifone’s, An Italian Version Of Cheers

September 19, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- The restaurant at the top of Irvington—formerly the River City Grille, followed by the Club Car Grille—just...
Read More
The Yacht Lobsters Drop Anchor At The Irvington Theater  

The Yacht Lobsters Drop Anchor At The Irvington Theater  

September 19, 2025
By W.B. King-- When Rupert Holmes released “Escape” in 1979, he not only achieved a number one hit with the...
Read More
Irvington High School Students To Perform In Area All-State Music Ensembles

Irvington High School Students To Perform In Area All-State Music Ensembles

September 18, 2025
A group of talented Irvington High School students has been invited to perform with the Westchester County School Music Association’s...
Read More
Tarrytown Adopts Good Cause Eviction Law

Tarrytown Adopts Good Cause Eviction Law

September 17, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees received a thunderous standing ovation Monday from a packed Village Hall after...
Read More
Autumn Is Here—And With It Halloween-Hungry Hordes

Autumn Is Here—And With It Halloween-Hungry Hordes

September 17, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Looking back over his 17 years working for Sleepy Hollow, Village Administrator Anthony Giaccio recalls a simpler...
Read More
Phelps Hospital Appoints New Medical Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology

Phelps Hospital Appoints New Medical Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology

September 16, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Northwell’s Phelps Hospital has appointed Keyur B. Thakar, MD, MPH, as medical director of hematology and medical...
Read More
The Rewards—And Risks—Of Using AI In The Classroom

The Rewards—And Risks—Of Using AI In The Classroom

September 16, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- Many of us lacking experience with Artificial Intelligence (AI) find it unnerving. There is the prospect that...
Read More
Harmful Algal Bloom Moves Inexorably Down The Hudson

Harmful Algal Bloom Moves Inexorably Down The Hudson

September 16, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- A Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) observed in the Hudson River in recent days has been expanding.  Satellite...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
84 views
bookmark icon