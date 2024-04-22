Support our Sponsors
  • Duck Derby - Tarrytown Rotary Club and YMCA
  • St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

A Big Boost for Local Journalism

April 22, 2024

The just approved New York state budget includes a payroll tax credit for local news outlets. With the passage of this bill NYS is the first state in the nation  that is incentivizing the hiring and retaining of  local journalists. The passage of the budget comes months after two local newspapers – the Scarsdale Inquirer and Rivertowns Enterprise went out of business.

The program- $30 million per year for three years allows each eligible newspaper and broadcast business to receive a 50% refundable tax credit against the first $50,000 of an employee’s salary, up to a total of $300,000 per business. $4 million will be allocated to incentivize print and broadcast businesses to hire new journalists.  The remaining $26 million will  be split evenly between businesses with fewer than 100 employees and those with more than 100 employees.

Since 2004 NYS has lost half its newspapers, more than 30 papers shuttered according to City & State. A quarter of NY Counties are now news deserts -down to their last local newspaper or without one at all and the stories of people and communities not being told.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent

The decline of local news is a threat to democracy—reduced scrutiny of governments and elected officials, reduced participation of voters in local elections, more opportunities for government officials to abuse taxpayer dollars or be corrupt (because of lack of scrutiny), less responsiveness to community concerns.

Credit for the new law should go –in large part to the efforts of a former opponent of mine -Lucas Cioffi who led the effort to find a way to save local news publications or to start up new local publications.  Mr. Cioffi, along with Sandra Nam, QigoChat Inc and the Westchester Youth Congress organized a very impressive virtual community meeting in February that was attended by over 300 residents. The virtual meeting encouraged the community to think of creative initiatives that could help local publications survive. The meetings and follow up actions was  democracy at its best—information with excellent ideas presented. Detailed minutes were presented to those who attended, a press conference was held with the Empire State Local News Coalition a short time later. And – now we have a success story—a state government initiative to help news outlets.  Our officials in Albany listened.

Lucas Cioffi is a citizen who has made a positive difference.  Democracy at the local level will be strengthened thanks to his efforts. And – I think we will see more local media outlets and more scrutiny of local governments. The community deserves to be informed of events, news that impact their lives. We owe a big thank you to him for leading the effort which has produced a very positive result. THANK YOU!

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Newington Cropsey Birds in Art
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Piccola Trattoria - Dobbs Ferry Wine and Cheese Night
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
The Perils of Presidential Visits

The Perils of Presidential Visits

April 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— President Biden is coming to Irvington. That’s exciting—at least to local Democrats, some of whom are forking...
Read More
Land of Ambiguous Loss

Land of Ambiguous Loss

April 22, 2024
  LAND OF AMBIGUOUS LOSS: Make a left after crossing the Uncanny Valley By Krista Madsen– When a robot—perhaps crafted to resemble...
Read More
Food is a Part of Healing at Phelps

Food is a Part of Healing at Phelps

April 22, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— Phelps Hospital put on a food truck feed on Sunday, the 21st, aiming to raise money for...
Read More
Earth Day Is Coming—And the Rivertowns are Ready

Earth Day Is Coming—And the Rivertowns are Ready

April 19, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- Earth Day itself is on Monday, April 22, but the environmentally committed residents of the rivertowns have...
Read More
New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley

New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley

April 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Matthew J. Block as the next superintendent of Ardsley...
Read More
Abbott House Names New CEO

Abbott House Names New CEO

April 18, 2024
The Board of Directors of Abbott House has named Ms. Justine Christakos as incoming CEO and President of Abbott House,...
Read More
New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley

New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley

April 18, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Vidya Bhat as the incoming full-time probationary principal of...
Read More
Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

April 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ciara Lyons and Hanna Reich are heads of the Class of 2024 at Irvington High School. Lyons...
Read More
Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon

Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon

April 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The ongoing centennial celebration of the founding of the Irvington Girl Scouts wound its way on Sunday,...
Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Bike 300+ Miles for Fundraiser

Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Bike 300+ Miles for Fundraiser

April 15, 2024
by Janine Annett-- Robert Simmonds has deep roots in Hastings. Not only is he a lifelong resident of the village,...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
53 views
bookmark icon