A Bad Day For Bowman

December 7, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

A day after County Executive George Latimer officially launched a primary campaign against him, 16th District Congressman Jamaal Bowman was censured by his colleagues in the House of Representatives. Three Democrats joined Republicans in a 214-191 vote.

The charge stemmed from Bowman’s pulling a fire alarm during the intense debate in late September over the spending bill, an act Republicans said was meant to “cause chaos and the stop the House from doing its business.” The fire alarm triggered an evacuation of the Capitol Building that lasted approximately one hour.

The Congressman has already pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge and agreed to pay a $1,000 fine and serve three months on probation. He also apologized, claiming he was merely trying to get through a door he did not expect to be locked at the time.

Following the vote, Bowman called the GOP-led House “unserious and unproductive.” Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries scoffed at the outcome. “Censure me next,” he said to his Republican colleagues. “That’s how worthless your effort is.”

The vote marked the third time this year that the Republican majority has voted to censure a Democrat, following votes against Michigan Representative Rashida Talib, for remarks deemed offensive to Israel, and against California Congressman Adam Schiff for accusing former President Donald Trump of colluding with the Russians in the 2016 presidential race.

In 2021, when the Democrats held the majority, the House censured Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar for posting a meme on social media that depicted a likeness of himself murdering a likeness of Rep. Alexandra Occasio Cortez. Occasio Cortez, Talib and Bowman are all viewed by Republicans as leftwing radicals.