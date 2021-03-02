900-Plus Apply For Dobbs Ferry’s One-Day Vaccine Pop-Up

COVID News
500 Moderna Doses to be administered here on Mach 6
March 2, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

Area residents who called in early enough to be among the first 500 to apply for a shot of the Moderna vaccine on Saturday, March 6 are getting phone calls Tuesday telling them that they made the cut. More than 900 applied, said Dobbs Ferry Senior Center Director Kendra Garrison. The vaccines are being supplied by Rite Aid and will be administered at the Embassy Community Center, 60 Palisades Street in the village.

Last week, 750 seniors in Greenburgh also received vaccines supplied by Rite Aid, thanks to the recruiting work done by Town Supervisor Paul Feiner’s COVID Angels, volunteers who have been proactively seeking out eligible residents. The shots were administered at the Theodore Young Community Center from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.. “We intentionally did not publicize in advance,” said Feiner, “because we were afraid that people would show up without appointments, and we could only help those who had appointments.”

Other communities are reaching out to Rite Aid, which began to work with local governments after the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program (FRPP) went into effect on February 11. The initial supply of 160,000 doses per week was only enough to provide 100 doses per pharmacy. Then in late February, FRPP added another 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each week, making one-day pop-up sites like Greenburgh’s and Dobbs Ferry’s possible.

As two doses of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are required, the local distributors have set up return appointments either three weeks (Pfizer) or four weeks (Moderna) after the initial shot.

In Greenburgh, Feiner’s office continues to collect names and phone numbers of eligible recipients with plans to schedule another pop-up when doses become available again. “If you haven’t been vaccinated and meet the criteria set by New York State,” advises Feiner, “please feel free to e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com or my assistant, Krista Madsen, at kmadsen@greenburghny.com.  We won’t give up until everyone who wants a vaccine gets one.”

Tarrytown is close to announcing a similar partnership with Rite Aid. Check with the village’s web site, or better, subscribe to the village’s email news at: https://www.tarrytowngov.com/; click on “Subscribe to News and check “Village News” to get the fastest notification of when, where and how to register.

 

