Support our Sponsors
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst Fall 2024
  • Sleepy Hollow Block Party 2024
  • St. John's Westchester Orthopedic Center
Government & Politics
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

9/11 Remembered at Ceremony in Patriots Park

• Bookmarks: 8

American flag displayed at 9/11 ceremony Sunday at Patriots Park. (photo by Rick Pezzullo)
September 10, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo

Hung jointly by fire engines from Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, a large American flag flew prominently and proudly over Patriots Park Sunday morning during the 23rd annual remembrance ceremony of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Officials from the two villages gathered with the Tarrytown Fire Department and residents in recalling the horrific day in United States history where nearly 3,000 people were killed in separate incidents at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Shanksville, PA.

Support our Sponsors
  • Clocktower Players Irvington, New York
  • Sunny Side Federal Savings - Irvington, NY
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym

Reportedly, more than 5,000 additional people have died since the attacks from 9/11-related illnesses.

“Today, we gather not only in sorrow but in solidarity,” said Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown. “On that day, we witnessed the unimaginable. We remember lives lost. Each life irreplaceable. We saw people of all walks of life come together, putting differences aside. May we never forget the losses of that day and know love conquers hate.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins remembered she was walking into a seminar on hunger led by Feeding Westchester when news of the first hijacked plane crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. broke.

Seventeen minutes later, the South Tower was hit by another plane.

“We are stronger together. It’s up to us to fight the fight,” Stewart-Cousins said. “We can and we will be able to do that if we remember.”

Looking at two steel beams located under one of the bridges at Patriots Park, Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna said he was shocked to learn there are 2,200 pieces of the World Trade Center in municipalities across the United States.

“That should remind us how much our country grieves for those we lost,” Rutyna said. “We as a community our responsible for educating the next generation to honor our promise to never forget.”

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Temple Beth Abraham
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence Irvington Office
  • Dobbs Ferry Christian Pre-School
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
9/11 Remembered at Ceremony in Patriots Park

9/11 Remembered at Ceremony in Patriots Park

September 10, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo Hung jointly by fire engines from Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, a large American flag flew prominently and...
Read More
Commercial Property in Tarrytown Sells for $1.9M

Commercial Property in Tarrytown Sells for $1.9M

September 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Houlihan Lawrence Commercial, a division of Houlihan Lawrence, announced Monday the sale of a commercial property in...
Read More
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 9, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
Fundraiser Launched for Ailing Sleepy Hollow Third Grade Student

Fundraiser Launched for Ailing Sleepy Hollow Third Grade Student

September 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A weeklong fundraiser has been launched to help a third-grade student in the Tarrytown School District recently...
Read More
No

No

September 8, 2024
NO: Used liberally makes way for a few better yeses By Krista Madsen– One pre-spring weekend, this guy I was giddily gaga...
Read More
Jon Anderson Brings Yes Classics and New Album ‘True’ to The Cap

Jon Anderson Brings Yes Classics and New Album ‘True’ to The Cap

September 8, 2024
By W.B. King-- As a kid, Jon Anderson did not have designs on becoming a musician. A tried-and-true supporter of...
Read More
Gusting Winds Force Cancellation Of This Year’s Lighthouse Swim

Gusting Winds Force Cancellation Of This Year’s Lighthouse Swim

September 8, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- It was a crystal -clear September day—perfect for an outdoor athletic event, even a swim, except for...
Read More
Coffee With a Side of Warmth, Opportunity and Inclusion

Coffee With a Side of Warmth, Opportunity and Inclusion

September 7, 2024
By Sue Treiman-- What happens when your favorite people are too often the subject of myth and misconception? You create...
Read More
Hastings Taking ‘All in’ Approach to Football Season

Hastings Taking ‘All in’ Approach to Football Season

September 7, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- During a recent Hastings practice, members of the team wore green t-shirts with yellow lettering that read,...
Read More
Hackley Looks to Defend Metro Independent League Title

Hackley Looks to Defend Metro Independent League Title

September 7, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Hackley is on the move. After a period of shuffling head coaches and then some growing pains,...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
46 views
bookmark icon