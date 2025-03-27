Support our Sponsors
9/11 Memorial in Greenburgh Torn Down

March 27, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The 9/11 Memorial Wall at Richard Presser Park on Central Avenue in Hartsdale was torn down last week because of structural issues.

Greenburgh officials dedicated the wall in 2003 to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. More than 1,800 titles were placed on one side of the wall and painted by residents in Westchester County.

The other side of the wall featured illustrations painted by an artist commissioned by the Greenburgh Rotary Club.

However, over the years, construction deficiencies surfaced involving dampness and drainage that caused some of the tiles to crack and fall off.

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner stated the town repaired the wall twice, but more tiles started to crack and fall off. The Town Board retained a consultant, AM Art Conservation, and it was estimated further repairs to the existing wall could reach $100,000, with no guarantee it would hold up.

“The painting on the Rotary side is also not holding up since the paint the artist used was not weather resistant,” Feiner stated.

Feiner said town officials will be discussing the construction of a new memorial, possibly at Greenburgh Town Hall, which the Rotary Club has expressed interest in contributing funds to. Approval of the new memorial is expected in a few months.

 

