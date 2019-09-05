8th Annual JazzFest White Plains Returns September 11-15

JazzFest White Plains 2019 is a five-day celebration of jazz, culture, and community — for music lovers of all ages — from Wednesday, September 11 through Sunday, September 15. A partnership between ArtsWestchester, the City of White Plains, the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID), and presenting sponsor Bank of America, JazzFest has become a signature White Plains event, offering free and affordable jazz performances by renowned artists — attracting jazz enthusiasts from Westchester and beyond.

For more information, including JazzFest White Plains’ complete schedule of events, visit https://artswestchester.org/programs/jazz-fest-2.