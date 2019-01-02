6th Annual Winter Blues Rocks The Music Hall

On Saturday, January 5, the Tarrytown Music Hall once again becomes a serious scene by welcoming the 6th annual Winter Blues concert. Produced by the Sleepy Hollow Performing Arts Boosters, this year’s line-up includes past favorites Juke Joint and the Tarrytown Horns with special guests, Cornbread Jam, and newcomers Sarah Chalfy accompanied by Peter Griffin, and a TUFSD alumni combo. Closing the show will be the always-popular Losing Our Faculties–a band made up of talented teachers from Sleepy Hollow High School. Scheduled to perform in the beginning of the evening are the Sleepy Hollow High School Jazz Combo, and performers from the upcoming Sleepy Hollow Middle School musical The Wizard of Oz and the High School’s Spring production of Hello Dolly! “This started as a brainstorming fundraiser idea – capitalizing on our local bands to raise money for the performing arts in our Public Schools. It started with a bang and six years later our community event is still going strong and has raised over $50,000,” said Boosters co-President Alexa Brandenberg.

Originally the brainchild of Mary Kohrherr and Jan Atkinson as a way to combat the winter blues, the event has become the Boosters’ biggest fundraiser of the year. A lively, fun, energetic event, it perfectly encapsulates what the Boosters are all about. “It’s a fun, entertaining party that not only brings our community together but adds enrichment to a part of education that always needs support,” said Brandenberg.

The evening, which is open to all members of the community, includes an open bar with wine provided by Grape Expectations and beer from the Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. An all-you-can eat barbecue dinner will be provided by Pik-Nik BBQ, and local dessert maestro Renee Katshuba will be providing sweets through her company, MadeByRK. There will also be a silent auction featuring jewelry, art, and other items and services donated by local businesses and individuals, and a live auction. The evening will be MC’d by local parent Jim Johnstone.

All proceeds will go to the Sleepy Hollow Performing Arts Boosters to further enrich the arts within Sleepy Hollow Middle School and High School. “The Performing Arts Boosters supports, encourages, and enables the aspects of my children’s education that are closest to our hearts,” said Boosters co-President Amy White. “The plays, orchestra, band, chamber, jazz… the Boosters raise money to send the musicians and actors on their trips while also buying instruments, rehabilitating the pianos, and other projects.”

The adults-only event starts at 7 p.m. and continues to midnight. Tickets remain the same price they’ve been since the event’s inauguration in 2013: $75 (increasing to $100 after January 3). They can be reserved online at www.tarrytownmusichall.org or at the door. Teachers in the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns and Sleepy Hollow High School alumni can email sleepyhollowperformingarts@gmail.com for a coupon code to purchase tickets at half-price.