Tarrytown Celebrates Pride

June 12, 2023

Hundreds of residents turned out Saturday evening for the Village of Tarrytown’s Open Streets event celebrating Pride Month.

Tarrytown was one of several municipalities in the region to host an outdoor community festivity to showcase Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month, which is designated to highlight diversity and tolerance of all individuals.

Sponsor

A large blown-up rainbow welcomed visitors to the downtown, which featured dining on the street, live music, community art projects, storytime and a love tree where people could hang personal messages.

Read or leave a comment on this story...



