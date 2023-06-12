Tarrytown News Tarrytown Celebrates Pride Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 4 A Pride Rainbow sat atop Main Street to mark Pride Month June 12, 2023 Hundreds of residents turned out Saturday evening for the Village of Tarrytown’s Open Streets event celebrating Pride Month. Tarrytown was one of several municipalities in the region to host an outdoor community festivity to showcase Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month, which is designated to highlight diversity and tolerance of all individuals.Sponsor Attendees gather round for a reading A large blown-up rainbow welcomed visitors to the downtown, which featured dining on the street, live music, community art projects, storytime and a love tree where people could hang personal messages. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Tarrytown News Tarrytown Celebrates Pride June 12, 2023 Hundreds of residents turned out Saturday evening for the Village of Tarrytown’s Open Streets event celebrating Pride Month. Tarrytown was... Read More Arts & Entertainment Colin Quinn’s ‘Small Talk’ Show at The Tarrytown Music Hall Will Dissect Societal Norms June 12, 2023 By W.B. King-- Colin Quinn’s rapid-fire, free-association style of distilled sociopolitical comedy can be attributed, in part, to his fellow... Read More Irvington News Dows Lane Third Grader Receives Distinguished Student Award June 12, 2023 Chloe Vesey, a third grade student in Christopher Cullen and Joan Burns’ class at Dows Lane, was honored... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Sleepy Hollow Working Hard to Build-Up Football Program at Youth Level June 10, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- To outsiders, it might seem like same old, same old for Sleepy Hollow’s long-suffering football program after... Read More Irvington News New Store Offers Jewelry Designed By Women June 9, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Nicole Vallario grew up in Yonkers and was schooled in Hastings before enrolling in the Fashion Institute... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News New Apartment Plan Proposed for 29 South Depot Plaza June 8, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- A new multi-family rental project has been proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown by a... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News ITAV10591 for June June 7, 2023 Read More Environmental NewsHealth News Smoke and Ash Cloud from Canada Prompts Local Governments to Issue Safety Measures June 7, 2023 This story has been updated--and may well be again. By Barrett Seaman-- What began as a light mist in the... Read More Irvington News Irivington Junior Maxwell Ma Takes Third Place at ScienceAwards June 6, 2023 Irvington High School Junior Science research student Maxwell Ma won a grand prize award at the Westchester Science and Engineering... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Scenes From The Tarrytown Street Fair June 5, 2023 The day was brisk but dry, trending toward warm under the afternoon sun. Thousands--the Chamber of Commerce estimated 7,000--made their... Read More 4 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint