4th Grade Robotics Team From the Rivertowns Advance to Regional Competition

The Sneaky Bots celebrate their advancement
January 24, 2024

Out of 16 teams of fourth through eighth graders from Hudson Valley schools, The Sneaky Bots, comprised of three students from Sleepy Hollow and one from Irvington, finished in the Top 6 and will advance to the Regional Tournament at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday, February 10.

They won by programming a LEGO Spike Prime robot to complete specific missions in a two-and-a-half minute time frame. The challenge the students were given was to come up with an activity they would like more people to get involved in by using the arts and technology as a tool. The team was coached by parents Elizabeth and Michael Zammit of Sleepy Hollow.

The Lego-Bot

The Sneaky Robots came up with the concept for a video game designed to encourage more kids to play musical instruments in real life. This year at their schools, Washington Irving School in Tarrytown and Irvington’s Main Street School, they each chose a musical instrument to play but noticed that not all kids participated in this option. So they interviewed teachers and industry experts to fine-tune their ideas.

Teams were judged by a panel of volunteers who questioned them about their design, innovation and demonstration. They plan to share what they learned at a community event at Warner Library at 10:30 a.m. Saturday March 2 in the Children’s Room, where they will demonstrate the robot performing its missions, and they will answer questions. They also hope to present at the Irvington PTA Science Fair on Saturday March 9.

