Phelps Opens New Visitor Lounge in Honor of David Swope

November 15, 2022

On November 9th, Phelps Hospital cut a ceremonial ribbon opening the David Swope Reception Lobby & Visitor Lounge adjacent to the new private patient wing at Phelps Hospital. The new facilities were made possible in large part because of a $1 million donation from the estate of Mr. Swope, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 76. The addition will serve the entire 3rd floor, including the new private patient wing, the endoscopy unit and the operating rooms in the Surgical Pavilion and Pain Center. The new family waiting area features Hudson River views, piped-in music and photos and complimentary snacks, water, coffee and tea designed to comfort family members visiting or waiting for their loved ones at the hospital.

David Swope, a resident of Ossining, was a lawyer by training, the founder of Club Fit, a chain of fitness and health centers, and in his later years, a prolific supporter on non-profit organizations in Westchester. In addition to his service on the Phelps board, he chaired the board of Westchester Community College in Valhalla, played a major role in the evolution and growth of Teatown and supported numerous other environmental organizations and programs including the Westchester Land Trust and the Pace University Environmental Center.

“My brother was always forward-thinking, optimistic and devoted to the community,” said his sister, Dororthea (Dorry) Swope at the ceremony. “Although he donated to many different organizations throughout the Hudson Valley, David believed Phelps Hospital was special and that having a quality hospital is critical to the health and well-being of the surrounding community.”

Photo caption: From left: Kevin J. Plunkett, Phelps Hospital’s Community Board chair, Doug Kraus, co-trustee, David Swope Fund, Emil Nigro, MD, president of medical staff at Phelps Hospital, Dorry Swope, David Swope’s sister and co-trustee, David Swope Fund, Eileen Egan, executive director Phelps Hospital and Jill Scibilia, vice president development at Phelps Hospital. Photo credit: Northwell Health.