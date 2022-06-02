Advertisement
Irvington News

Fellow Irvington Officers Let Cancer Patient Dave Walsh Know They’re With Him

Eight of his former colleagues pay a courtesy call on Irvington's Dave Walsh
June 2, 2022

A brain cancer diagnosis last year finally forced Detective Dave Walsh to retire in February after two decades with the Irvington Police Department. This week, his fellow officers let him know that while he is gone from the station house, he is not forgotten. Eight of them showed up at his house, with both the gift of encouragement and a plaque honoring his two decades of service with the IPD.

Walsh, a native of the village whose father, David Sr., and mother, Ann, owned the old Becker’s stationery store on Main Street, was involved in some dicey situations while on duty — including a 2016 stabbing of a woman at the Metro North station and the murder of the sous-chef at the River City Grille in 2018. He also championed crisis intervention training well before it became a major recommendation of many police reform task force reports last year.

