Trustees: Crossing Guard Needed

March 22, 2022

Dear Hudson Indy,

I am writing about vehicles that daily invade the sidewalk at 185 North

Broadway, Sleepy Hollow–in front of Mickey’s Automotive. To date, the

Mayor & Trustees refuse to post a crossing guard there, where pedestrians wait to cross.

On March 8th, Mayor Wray told me

in public, “The sidewalk is not dangerous.” They do have a guard

across Route 9, at Route 448 and New Broadway, where no vehicles run up on the sidewalk.) Most crossers at Mickey’s are Latinos from the inner village who don’t have cars to get to the Open Door health facility across Route 9. A few are residents of Webber Park, the neighborhood east of Route 9 and north

of Route 448. (I’ve lived there since 1969.)

In 2012, a pickup truck nearly killed me on that sidewalk. In 2018, a semi mounted the sidewalk and blew a tire on the curb. The blast threw me back against Mickey’s, showering me with

road debris and sand. Despite my repeated pleas in writing, the Village has still not put a crossing guard there. So I did the job, gratis, on February 24th and 28th, and on March 10th and 14th.

Please print this. It may help shame our leaders into doing the right thing. Meanwhile, pray that a pedestrian casualty does not.

Patrick Munroe

Sleepy Hollow