I am writing to voice my concern about a few statements made at a recent trustees meeting in Sleepy Hollow where one speaker implicitly characterized local high school students as essentially being incapable of making their own decisions when partaking in First Amendment activities, by referring disparagingly to a large student-inspired local protest in 2020 that took place in Patriots Park facing against a so-called “Back the Blue” rally that, for its part, seemed to me mostly to consist of people from other communities but not much from Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.

According to the report, these comments were made at a gathering of a lot of Sleepy Hollow firefighters who are apparently angry about a ban by the village on using using a certain kind of flag on the back of village fire trucks that commemorates emergency services workers who died in the line of duty but is also viewed by many as an emblem of opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement, a movement whose aims I support, while I also appreciate the contributions and sacrifices of conscientious first responders everywhere who are committed to serving under principles of equity.

These two things should not be mutually exclusive, in my view. And our local villages have generally passed resolutions or made statements that are in support of the concept that Black Lives surely do matter a great deal.

Why anyone would cast implicit aspersions on local high school students baffles me in this specific context of a presumably unrelated, or only partly related, flag dispute that is focused on firefighting.

This article quoted one John Stiloski as implying that high school students went to the protest two years ago only because they were told to by adults, or were somehow told what to say, as I interpreted those comments.

Our future generations are more than capable of making up their own minds on important topics. I celebrate each and every educator and parent who works with them to enable them to foster those sparkling talents and to think analytically. I listened carefully to students who spoke from the microphone at that protest and they went into great detail with nuanced references and documented information about history and complexities of the policing profession. They did their teachers proud. Their viewpoints were not simplistic, as was wrongly presented at the meeting with the firefighters, in my view.

Some students have family members who work in policing and the armed services. One of them spoke specifically about their uncle who was an officer. I would estimate that about 60 high school students were there, representing several high schools, not the number 300, which was given at the trustees meeting for some strange reason.

Anybody who heard the students talk about some of their mental health concerns in particular, and their worries that it is sometimes difficult for law enforcement officers to fairly and fully respond to emergencies involving mental health crises, would have immediately known that these were original situations and stories and those remarks came from the heart. And sure enough, if there is any one change in the police profession that seems to be brewing that may have emerged from the Black Lives Matter movement as much as any other, it is this growing awareness that there is a role for mental health professionals in crisis response where previously police officers would have been the primary responder without much support from within the social services professions. It seems to me that there’s a pretty significant emerging consensus across the law enforcement community in Westchester that this is worth supporting. Our students are to thank for this.

….It’s been 18 months since the controversial event in question that was brought up at the Sleepy Hollow trustees meeting. There are extraordinary new things that those students are doing now with their lives!

My appreciation to our dedicated local teachers and educators who make those futures possible, in spite of others among us, including me, who bend to the temptation too often to argue and fight.

We can’t bully students into deciding what their future looks like, or pretend to characterize them in a way that they themselves would not to. Rather, they will show us what THEY think the future looks like. And then those of us who are older have to acknowledge, that they’re looking farther down the road than we are.

They have that gift of time. Let’s work with them to celebrate it – and not be afraid of it.

And also bear in mind that some of them may be the firefighters and EMT’s and police officers of the future. We should work with them and support them as they learn because someday they may be protecting us too. We have a strong history in our villages of students who have gone pretty quickly from their secondary school experiences into emergency services.

The students in question were all wearing pandemic protective face masks during that protest…..so they got a pretty good start in those regards.

Best,

Rob Wingate, Tarrytown